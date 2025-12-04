California Lobbyist and Former Chief of Staff to an Elected Official Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Fraud

California lobbyist Greg Campbell, 52, of Davis, pleaded guilty today to one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States. On Nov. 20, 2025, Sean McCluskie, 56, of Davis, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.

According to court documents, in 2021, McCluskie was the Chief of Staff to an elected official and continued in that role when the official was confirmed to a United States government position. Between February 2022 and September 2024, Campbell and McCluskie conspired with Dana Williamson, 53, of Carmichael, and others to steal approximately $225,000 in funds from the elected official’s dormant political campaign for McCluskie’s personal use in order to pay for McCluskie’s bicoastal lifestyle. Collectively, they funneled the money through various business entities and disguised it as pay for what was, in reality, a no-show job for McCluskie’s spouse.

In July 2024, at Williamson’s request, Campbell had three fake retroactive contracts created to respond to a subpoena Williamson had received questioning her company’s eligibility for PPP loans and loan forgiveness. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provided forgivable loans to small businesses to help them keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic. Lobbying firms were not eligible to receive PPP loans. Campbell signed the fake contracts, which made it appear as though Williamson provided only non-lobbying services to her clients, and her firm was only a subcontractor for Campbell’s independently owned lobbying firm.

On Nov. 12, 2025, a 23-count indictment was unsealed, charging Williamson with conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice, subscribing to false tax returns, and making false statements. The charges are only allegations; Williamson is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

These cases are the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and IRS Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael D. Anderson, Rosanne Rust, and Katherine T. Lydon, and Public Integrity Section Trial Attorney Alexandre Dempsey are prosecuting the case.

A status of sentencing hearing for both Campbell and McCluskie is set for Feb. 26, 2026, before Chief U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley. The next court date for Williamson is a status conference set for Dec. 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., before Chief Judge Nunley.

Campbell and McCluskie face a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count of conspiracy.

If convicted, Williamson faces a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud; up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of wire fraud; up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of conspiracy to obstruct and making a false statements; and up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine for each count of subscribing to a false tax return.

The actual sentences, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.