Two Individuals Indicted for Sexual Exploitation of Children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A federal grand jury has indicted two individuals on child exploitation charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

The following defendants were indicted:

A nine-count indictment charges Victor Adear Vanderslice, 44, of Columbiana, Alabama, with transportation of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, attempted transfer of obscene material to minors, and penalties for registered sex offenders. The incidents occurred between October 3, 2024, and December 19, 2024, in Shelby County, Alabama.

A one-count indictment charges Victor Arturo Angeles-Garcia, 36, Huntsville, Alabama, with possession of child pornography. The incident occurred in June 2025 in Jefferson County, Alabama.

If you suspect or become aware of possible sexual exploitation of a child, please contact law enforcement. Reports can be filed with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) or online at www.cybertipline.org.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

These cases were investigated by federal law enforcement partners from FBI and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant US Attorney Dan McBrayer is prosecuting the case against Defendant Vanderslice. Assistant US Attorney W. Lee Gilmer is prosecuting the case against Defendant Angeles-Garcia.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.