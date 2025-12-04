Harrisburg Man Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Troy Darnell McFall, age 54, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, from December 2024 and continuing to July 2025, despite being required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (“SORNA”), McFall traveled in interstate commerce without updating his sex-offender registration by leaving the state and later returning to Pennsylvania to reside at a new address.

This matter was investigated by the United States Marshals Service (USMS). Assistant United States Attorney Michael Scalera is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

