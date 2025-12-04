Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to 2 Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Felon

SIOUX FALLS - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier has sentenced a Sioux Falls, South Dakota man convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. The sentencing took place on December 1, 2025.

Michael Spath, II, 35, was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, fine, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Spath was indicted for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person by a federal grand jury in February 2025. He pleaded guilty on October 27, 2025.

On September 4, 2024, Sioux Falls Police responded to a report of an incident at Spath’s residence in Sioux Falls. While investigating the incident, police found two firearms under a nightstand next to Spath’s bed. Spath is prohibited from possessing firearms due to having multiple prior felony convictions.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN). Through PSN, the District of South Dakota seeks to bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce gun violence and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Sioux Falls Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Joyce prosecuted the case.

Spath was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.