Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to his Role as the Shooter in a Drug-Related Robbery, Kidnapping, and Murder in Queens

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Marcus Pittman, also known as “Nacho” and “Cheese,” pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm and causing a death through the use of a firearm in connection with the kidnapping, robbery, and murder of a marijuana dealer on July 25, 2024. When sentenced, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment and up to life in prison. Today’s proceeding was held before United States District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto.

Joseph Nocella, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Christopher G. Raia, Assistant Director in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI); and Jessica S. Tisch, Commissioner, New York City Police Department (NYPD) announced the guilty plea.

“Today, the defendant pleaded guilty to an execution-style, drug-related killing carried out in the rear of a U-Haul van in brutal fashion,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. “Marcus Pittman was the trigger man of this robbery crew that traveled to our District for the purpose of kidnapping and robbing marijuana dealers. I commend our excellent prosecutors, the FBI Special Agents, and NYPD detectives whose outstanding work has brought all six defendants to justice for their brutal crimes.”

“With five other defendants, Marcus Pittman orchestrated a kidnapping and armed robbery of two local marijuana dealers before executing a restrained captive in the back of a U-Haul,” stated FBI Assistant Director in Charge Raia. “Pittman demonstrated an utter disregard for human life by shooting a defenseless rival in cold blood. May today’s plea send a message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will hold accountable anyone who travels to our city to wage unnecessary violence and death.”

According to court filings and statements by the defendant at the guilty plea proceeding, during the night of July 24, 2024 and into July 25, 2024, Marcus Pittman and his co-defendants carried out a violent armed robbery and kidnapping plot that resulted in the defendant shooting and killing John Doe #1 inside of a U-Haul van in Bayside, Queens.

Specifically, Marcus Pittman and his co-defendants drove up from Maryland to New York for the purpose of robbing John Doe #1 and John Doe #2, who were both drug dealers. Once in New York, co-defendants Jerome Waters and William Barnett met with John Doe #1 and John Doe #2 at a stash house in Queens under the guise of purchasing marijuana.

Moments later, Waters and Barnett pulled out their weapons and held up John Doe #1 and John Doe #2. They then brought Marcus Pittman and his brother Delonta Pittman into the stash house to assist in the robbery and kidnapping. While in the stash house, Marcus Pittman and his co-defendants restrained John Doe #1 and John Doe #2 with zip ties and forced them outside and into the back of a Jeep and a U-Haul van. At the same time, Marcus Pittman and his co-defendants stole approximately 30 pounds of marijuana from the stash house.

Marcus Pittman and his co-defendants drove John Doe #1 and John Doe #2, who were still restrained, through Queens at gunpoint, demanding drugs and money. Co-defendant Jalon Garrett held a gun to John Doe #2 in one vehicle while Marcus Pittman held John Doe #1 at gunpoint in the back of a U-Haul van driven by Calvin Israel. Soon thereafter, Marcus Pittman shot John Doe #1 to death in the rear compartment of the U-Haul van. After the shooting, the defendants returned to Maryland. When John Doe #1’s body was later found by first responders, he still had a zip tie binding one of his hands and was surrounded by bags of marijuana.

Co-defendants Barnett, Delonta Pittman, Waters, Garrett, and Israel all previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the crime, and are awaiting sentencing.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. As part of the program, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and their local communities to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s International Narcotics and Money Laundering Section. Assistant United States Attorneys Chand Edwards-Balfour and Adam Amir are in charge of the prosecution.

Defendant:

MARCUS PITTMAN (also known as “Nacho” and “Cheese”)

Age: 30

Baltimore, Maryland

Defendants Who Previously Pleaded Guilty:

DELONTA PITTMAN (also known as “D Lo”)

Age: 31

Maryland

JEROME WATERS (also known as “the Engineer” and “Rome”)

Age: 23

Baltimore, Maryland

CALVIN ISRAEL

Age: 23

Baltimore, Maryland

WILLIAM BARNETT

Age: 27

Baltimore, Maryland

JALON LENNY GARRETT

Age: 20

Baltimore, Maryland

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 24-CR-413 (S-2) (KAM)