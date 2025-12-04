Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

SIOUX FALLS - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court, has sentenced a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. The sentencing took place on December 1, 2025.

Willard Menard, 61, was sentenced to nine months in federal prison to be served consecutively to a state prison sentence of two years, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Menard was indicted Failure to Register as a Sex Offender by a federal grand jury in May 2025. He pleaded guilty on September 2, 2025.

Menard was previously convicted of a federal sex offense. Because of his prior conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender. Menard was aware of his obligation to register and to keep his registration current with officials within the county in which he resided. From early January through April 2025, Menard knowingly failed to register and update his registration.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Jeremy Jehangiri prosecuted the case.

Menard was immediately returned to state custody to continue serving a state sentence. Following that term of imprisonment, he will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to serve his federal sentence.

This case was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Unit prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.