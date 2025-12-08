Ajax Defense Announces Devon Jones as Vice President of Finance

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajax Defense, a leading provider of advanced defense solutions headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is pleased to announce the appointment of Devon Jones as Vice President of Finance. This strategic addition reinforces Ajax Defense’s commitment to strengthening operational capabilities, delivering innovative defense solutions, and scaling for future growth.Devon Jones is a proven financial and operational leader with extensive experience in the aerospace and manufacturing sectors. She brings deep expertise in financial management, cost optimization, and scalable operations within highly technical, compliance-driven industries. Devon holds both a Bachelor’s and MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.A strategic problem-solver and collaborative partner, Devon has successfully guided organizations through periods of growth and operational transformation. She leads with a balance of analytical rigor and people-centered leadership, championing transparency, accountability, and cross-functional collaboration to drive results.Patrick Malcor, CEO of Ajax Defense, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Devon to our leadership team. Her extensive experience, strategic mindset, and collaborative approach make her an invaluable addition as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver mission-critical solutions to our defense partners.”Devon Jones added: “It’s an honor to join Ajax Defense during this exciting time. Collaborating with Patrick and the team in Louisville, I aim to strengthen operations, foster innovation, and deliver solutions that create meaningful value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders. This is a unique opportunity, and I’m eager to contribute to Ajax’s growth and make a lasting impact alongside such a talented team.”About Ajax DefenseAjax Defense is a Louisville, KY–based provider of advanced defense solutions, committed to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering mission-critical capabilities to the U.S. defense industry.

