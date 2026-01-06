The Besen Group Releases its MVNA Market Position Matrix 'Key Criteria for Evaluating MVNAs in the US Mobile Market'

MVNA Market Position Matrix

With our MVNA Market Position Matrix, MVNOs can quickly identify the partners best suited to their business needs.” — Alex Besen, Founder and CEO, The Besen Group LLC

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice, today announced its MVNA market position matrix. The Besen Group, headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, released its MVNA Market Position Matrix for MVNOs evaluating and selecting their MVNA partners in the US mobile market.The Besen Group defines an MVNA as an intermediary organization that purchases wholesale network capacity from one or more HNOs, resells it to MVNOs, and provides managed services solutions. The Besen Group believes that the success of MVNOs is closely tied to the strength of their MVNA partnerships.“With our MVNA Market Position Matrix, MVNOs can quickly identify the partners best suited to their business needs, “said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “This insight allows MVNOs to focus on marketing, sales, and customer experience while leaving the complex network operations to trusted MVNAs.”The Besen Group’s MVNA Market Position Matrix evaluates each MVNA by its technical competence, commercial strength, operational excellence, regulatory & compliance and strategic value.The Besen Group selected and evaluated the following MVNAs: Enabler IQ, Gigs, MVNO Connect, Oxio, Plintron, PWG, Reach, Telgoo5, Telispire, Telness, and YNOW.The Besen Group offers the MVNA market position matrix on a corporate license basis in PDF format.The license fee includes one hour telephone consultation with the senior wireless analyst to explain the methodology, the market research, and the analysis.The methodology and the evaluation criteria of the MVNA Market Position Matrix can be downloaded at:For any questions or license information, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to matrix@thebesengroup.com.About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile data players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.