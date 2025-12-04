Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $1.5 Million to Support Roadway Improvements in Lancaster County

This investment will increase safety, improve traffic flows, and support new economic development in East Donegal Township. Since day one, Governor Josh Shapiro has been committed to strengthening communities and making Pennsylvania an economic development leader – his 2025-26 state budget continues to focus on boosting the Commonwealth’s economic potential and growing the economy.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll announced a $1.56 million investment to help support transportation infrastructure improvements at the intersection of State Route 441 and State Route 743 in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County.

The township will use the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds (TIIF) towards roadway improvements including the installation of turning lanes, signal improvements, and stormwater management enhancements.

“Governor Shapiro understands that strong communities are the foundation for new economic development, which is why we are proud to invest in our infrastructure,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “These improvements will help East Donegal Township attract new businesses, increase safety, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents and visitors. We will continue to make investments that lift up our communities and attract new opportunity for our residents.”

These roadway improvements will help improve traffic flow in the area and support economic development and business growth, like GSK’s $800 million expansion project in Marietta. As the largest Commonwealth-supported economic development project in Lancaster County history, GSK’s expansion will generate at least 200 new, high-paying jobs and help establish East Donegal Township as a hub for life sciences innovation and manufacturing.

“Meaningful investments like this one in East Donegal Township help drive our economy and make a real difference in our communities,” said PennDOT Secretary Carroll. “We’re proud to support these improvements, which will help support and create jobs in Lancaster County.”

The TIIF program is administered in cooperation with DCED and PennDOT.

“The TIIF investment for the intersection of Route 441 and 743 will be an investment in the future,” said Scott Kingsboro, Township Manaer, East Donegal Township. The upgrades to the intersection will provide improvements to the infrastructure and safety components for the residents, employees, and visitors to East Donegal Township.”

Unleashing Pennsylvania’s Economic Potential, Streamlining Permitting to Drive Economic Growth, and Supporting Pennsylvania’s Small Businesses

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting nearly $31.6 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 16,700 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth. That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

Governor Shapiro has made economic competitiveness and government efficiency top priorities, launching Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs, — including eliminating the Department of Environmental Protection’s backlog of 2,400 permits — and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Governor's 2025-26 budget continues to make historic progress on permitting reform, funds key staff at agencies responsible for processing permits, licenses, and certifications, and invests in Pennsylvania's main streets.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy in the Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposal and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

