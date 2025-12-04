Alfredo Del Mazo Maza weighs in on the scooter boom in Mexico

Alfredo Del Mazo urges Mexico to balance scooter growth with safety, equity, and clear rules for sustainable urban mobility.

CIUDAD DE MéXICO, CIUDAD DE MéXICO, MEXICO, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise of micromobility, especially the use of shared scooters and bikes, has become one of the most visible transformations in major cities worldwide. Cities like Paris, Barcelona, and São Paulo have experienced both the benefits and the challenges of this trend, and Mexico is no exception.According to the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), between 2018 and 2023, electric scooter usage in Latin America grew more than 250%, with an estimated 600,000 trips per day across the region. In Mexico City, micromobility companies report over 1.5 million trips annually, showing a growing adoption of the model—but also highlighting the need for proper regulation and urban planning.In this context, Alfredo Del Mazo Maza , a Mexican politician and expert in sustainable mobility, emphasized that the phenomenon requires a comprehensive approach: “Shared scooters and bikes are part of the transition toward cleaner, more human-centered cities. But if this shift isn’t supported by safe infrastructure and clear rules, it can create more conflicts than solutions,” he said.The main challenge lies in public space. World Bank studies confirm that over 50% of streets in Latin American cities aren’t designed for shared use among cars, pedestrians, and light electric vehicles. Add to that a lack of parking spaces and the unregulated growth of private operators, and the problem becomes clear.Del Mazo Maza highlighted that international experience offers valuable lessons: “In 2023, Paris cut more than 70% of scooter permits after a citizen consultation, and other cities have set up dedicated parking zones. Mexico needs to learn from these examples to build a balanced model, where technological innovation doesn’t trample public space,” he noted.Beyond the tech excitement, Del Mazo Maza stressed that the conversation should focus on safety and social equity: “Micromobility shouldn’t just be an option for urban middle classes. We need policies that make it accessible, integrate it with public transit, and put pedestrian safety first,” he affirmed.The future of scooters in Mexico, he concluded, will depend on authorities’ ability to balance innovation, regulation, and citizen participation. At a time when urban mobility is being redefined globally, the debate cannot be left behind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.