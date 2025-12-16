WakeMed becomes one of the first U.S. health systems to integrate Rezilient CloudClinics

Partnership launches “Rezilient with WakeMed” CloudClinics to deliver same-day primary care and specialty care consults to reduce costs to employers.

Integrating Rezilient’s innovative model directly into our system positions WakeMed as a leader in the market from an access and value-based care standpoint.” — Seth Brody, MD, WakeMed chief physician executive

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rezilient Health , a first-of-its-kind hybrid healthcare company, and WakeMed Health & Hospitals , one of North Carolina's premier healthcare systems, today announced the launch of their partnership to address challenges facing employers today: easy access to primary care for their employees and reducing costs.Four “Rezilient with WakeMed” CloudClinics will open across the Triangle area in January 2026, positioning WakeMed as one of the first healthcare systems in the United States to integrate Rezilient's innovative hybrid tele-health and in-person care delivery model and providing complementary primary care, urgent care, and specialty care consults alongside the health system’s existing network of more than 175 physician practice locations.This strategic alliance delivers an end-to-end benefit built specifically for employers: convenient same-day access to care on the front end, and substantial savings on overall healthcare costs on the back end through early intervention in chronic care management and dramatic reductions in emergency room visits and hospitalizations. WakeMed's confidence in this approach is demonstrated by their decision to provide the benefit to their own 12,000+ employees and dependents before opening it to employers throughout the Triangle region.Rezilient Health's hybrid CloudClinic model beams remote primary and specialty care doctors into CloudClinics equipped with in-person health providers and digital diagnostic tools. This approach enables unprecedented same-day access to primary care and specialty care consults, when needed, with a model that allows employees unlimited access to care and care management without copays, coinsurance or deductibles. By expanding access to care at the earliest possible intervention point, the model reduces costly downstream utilization while seamlessly integrating patients into WakeMed's broader network when specialty services or advanced care is needed.“WakeMed is launching this model with its own employees because we know it will reduce costs to our self-funded medical plan while also helping reduce absenteeism due to delays in getting the urgent or primary care they need,” says Seth Brody, MD, WakeMed executive vice president and chief physician executive. "In addition, integrating Rezilient’s innovative model directly into our system positions WakeMed as a leader in the market from an access and value-based care standpoint. We are delivering a unique solution that meets the unique needs of employers at this time, expands access to care, and augments our existing care teams.”Each of the four Rezilient with WakeMed CloudClinic locations will feature Rezilient's proprietary platform fully integrated with WakeMed's electronic health record system, ensuring care continuity between virtual health consultations and WakeMed's network of physicians, specialty services, and facilities. Combining the convenience and cost-effectiveness of Rezilient's hybrid care platform with WakeMed’s trusted network of care providers and services, the Rezilient with WakeMed service will first be available to WakeMed medical plan members at no cost beginning January 1, 2026. “Rezilient with WakeMed” will expand to include corporate clients later in 2026.“Rezilient is in a unique position to transform healthcare for employers,” said Danish Nagda, MD, Founder and CEO of Rezilient Health. “But we cannot do it alone. We need to partner with innovative health systems like WakeMed to offer a comprehensive solution for employers that is seamless and meets them where they are. Together, Rezilient and WakeMed will help employers get better access to high quality care while reducing their rising healthcare costs. WakeMed's desire to be one of the first health systems in America to integrate the CloudClinic model, especially with their own employees, is testament to the bold leadership required to meet this moment. America needs to modernize its care delivery infrastructure, and we're excited to build it together for the Raleigh-Durham area."This partnership enables WakeMed to offer employers and their employees a convenient model that provides them with same-day access to high quality care. Rezilient with WakeMed delivers this direct-to-employer model at scale, combining the convenience and cost-effectiveness of Rezilient's hybrid care platform with the comprehensive specialty network and trusted brand of an established health system. It also represents a continuation of Rezilient Health's national expansion strategy and WakeMed's commitment to leading the market through innovation in care delivery.Brody concludes, “We believe strongly in this model's ability to improve access to care while controlling costs. Rezilient with WakeMed defines how employers and healthcare providers can work together to improve individual well-being.”For more information about Rezilient Health, contact Sar Ruddenklau, Head of Marketing and Communications: sruddenklau@rezilienthealth.comFor more information about WakeMed Health & Hospitals, contact Kristin Kelly, Marketing & Communications at krkelly@wakemed.org.About Rezilient HealthRezilient reduces employers' total cost of care by increasing access and utilization of value-based primary and specialty care. Beaming physicians from all 50 states into our CloudClinics™ equipped with remote digital diagnostic tools is a world-first. It means that Rezilient members can access all their care needs in one place: primary care, specialty care, and in-house labs, plus 24/7 messaging—all while seamlessly integrating with health system partners' broader networks.About WakeMed Health & HospitalsServing the community since 1961, WakeMed is a not-for-profit health care system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding and compassionate care to all. WakeMed’s 973-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, a mental health & well-being hospital, eight emergency departments, a dedicated Children’s Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital, two exceptional Trauma Centers—a Level I Trauma Center in Raleigh and a Level III Trauma Center in Cary, and more than 175 physician and physical therapy practice offices. WakeMed’s mission-driven team includes more than 12,500 employees, 1,200 volunteers, and 1,300 affiliated physicians along with a network of 900+ primary care and specialty providers with WakeMed Physician Practices—all representing the best minds and the biggest hearts and the finest quality in health care and community health. For more information, visit www.wakemed.org or follow WakeMed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

