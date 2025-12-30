Esteworld Launches U.S. Office to Expand Global Aesthetic and Wellness Services
Esteworld strengthens its global network with a new NYC office designed to support safe, high-quality aesthetic and wellness care.
For over 30 years, Esteworld has served hundreds of thousands of patients from more than 100 countries, earning a reputation for exceptional clinical standards, advanced technologies, and a concierge-level patient experience. The establishment of the U.S. office marks a significant milestone in Esteworld’s global expansion and reaffirms its commitment to safety, transparency, and patient-centered outcomes.
“Our mission has always been to deliver world-class, natural-looking, safe aesthetic results,” said Dr. Burak Tuncer, CEO & Medical Director of Esteworld Plastic Surgery Health Group. “With Esteworld US, we are giving American patients a reliable gateway to high-quality aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery, dental care, and longevity services supported by modern technology, experienced medical teams, and a comprehensive concierge journey.”
Comprehensive Services Now Accessible Through Esteworld US:
1. Hair Transplantation:
Esteworld is internationally recognized as a leader in hair restoration, performing thousands of advanced procedures each year with proprietary protocols and minimally invasive techniques.
Services offered include:
-FUE & Sapphire FUE
-DHI transplant
-Beard, mustache, and eyebrow transplantation
-Corrective/revision procedures
-High-density hairline design & natural-pattern restoration
2. Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery:
-Esteworld’s board-certified surgeons specialize in transformative cosmetic procedures with a focus on natural aesthetics, minimal scarring, and patient safety.
Key specialties:
Facial surgery: rhinoplasty, facelift, blepharoplasty, otoplasty
Body contouring: liposuction, 360 lipo, tummy tuck, BBL
Breast surgeries: augmentation, lift, reduction, implant exchange
Reconstructive procedures and combination surgeries
3. Dental Aesthetics & Smile Design:
Esteworld’s dedicated dental care unit provides complete aesthetic and restorative dentistry using digital scanning and modern cosmetic materials.
Services include:
-Veneers & Hollywood Smile
-Implants & implant-supported prosthetics
-Full-mouth rehabilitation
-Whitening, bonding & corrective dental aesthetics
4. Medical Esthetics (Invasive & Non-Invasive):
Using the latest dermatological technologies, Esteworld offers solutions for rejuvenation, anti-aging, body sculpting, and skin health.
Non-invasive treatments:
Botox, fillers, skin boosters
Laser skin resurfacing, pigmentation & scar management
RF microneedling, mesotherapy, PRP, stem-cell-based therapies
Fat-freezing, non-surgical tightening, corrective treatments
Invasive medical esthetics:
Thread lifts
Injectable contouring
Fat grafting
Advanced regenerative dermatology
5. Longevity & Wellness:
A rapidly expanding division focusing on restoring vitality, metabolic balance, and long-term well-being.
Programs include:
IV therapies & nutritional optimization
Hormonal balancing & metabolic health
Regenerative therapies
Weight-management programs
Anti-aging protocols and functional wellness assessments
A Seamless U.S.–Turkey Patient Journey
Esteworld US provides patients with:
Local in-person and virtual consultations
Transparent pricing & treatment planning
Travel-to-treatment coordination (flights, hotel, transfers)
Exclusive Esteworld concierge care in Istanbul
Post-procedure check-ins and long-term follow-up
This hybrid model ensures continuity of care, safety, and confidence throughout the patient’s medical-aesthetic journey.
About Esteworld Plastic Surgery Health Group: Founded in 1994, Esteworld operates multiple internationally accredited hospitals and clinics across Istanbul.
Performing over 1,500 procedures monthly, Esteworld has become one of the world’s most trusted names in aesthetic medicine, surgery, and wellness — recognized for superior results, ethical standards, and comprehensive patient care.
