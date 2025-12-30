Esteworld Launches U.S. Office to Expand Global Aesthetic and Wellness Services

Hair Transplant Medical Esthetics (Invasive & Non-Invasive) Dental Aesthetics & Smile Design

Esteworld strengthens its global network with a new NYC office designed to support safe, high-quality aesthetic and wellness care.

Our mission has always been to deliver world-class, natural-looking, safe aesthetic results” — Dr. Burak Tuncer, CEO & Medical Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteworld Plastic Surgery Health Group , one of Turkey’s most respected and globally recognized medical-aesthetic and cosmetic surgery institutions, proudly announces the launch of Esteworld US — its first dedicated American office designed to offer U.S. patients seamless access to premium surgical and non-surgical care across the full spectrum of aesthetic, restorative, and longevity treatments.For over 30 years, Esteworld has served hundreds of thousands of patients from more than 100 countries, earning a reputation for exceptional clinical standards, advanced technologies, and a concierge-level patient experience. The establishment of the U.S. office marks a significant milestone in Esteworld’s global expansion and reaffirms its commitment to safety, transparency, and patient-centered outcomes.“Our mission has always been to deliver world-class, natural-looking, safe aesthetic results,” said Dr. Burak Tuncer , CEO & Medical Director of Esteworld Plastic Surgery Health Group. “With Esteworld US, we are giving American patients a reliable gateway to high-quality aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery, dental care, and longevity services supported by modern technology, experienced medical teams, and a comprehensive concierge journey.”Comprehensive Services Now Accessible Through Esteworld US:1. Hair Transplantation:Esteworld is internationally recognized as a leader in hair restoration, performing thousands of advanced procedures each year with proprietary protocols and minimally invasive techniques.Services offered include:-FUE & Sapphire FUE-DHI transplant-Beard, mustache, and eyebrow transplantation-Corrective/revision procedures-High-density hairline design & natural-pattern restoration2. Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery:-Esteworld’s board-certified surgeons specialize in transformative cosmetic procedures with a focus on natural aesthetics, minimal scarring, and patient safety.Key specialties:Facial surgery: rhinoplasty, facelift, blepharoplasty, otoplastyBody contouring: liposuction, 360 lipo, tummy tuck, BBLBreast surgeries: augmentation, lift, reduction, implant exchangeReconstructive procedures and combination surgeries3. Dental Aesthetics & Smile Design:Esteworld’s dedicated dental care unit provides complete aesthetic and restorative dentistry using digital scanning and modern cosmetic materials.Services include:-Veneers & Hollywood Smile-Implants & implant-supported prosthetics-Full-mouth rehabilitation-Whitening, bonding & corrective dental aesthetics4. Medical Esthetics (Invasive & Non-Invasive):Using the latest dermatological technologies, Esteworld offers solutions for rejuvenation, anti-aging, body sculpting, and skin health.Non-invasive treatments:Botox, fillers, skin boostersLaser skin resurfacing, pigmentation & scar managementRF microneedling, mesotherapy, PRP, stem-cell-based therapiesFat-freezing, non-surgical tightening, corrective treatmentsInvasive medical esthetics:Thread liftsInjectable contouringFat graftingAdvanced regenerative dermatology5. Longevity & Wellness:A rapidly expanding division focusing on restoring vitality, metabolic balance, and long-term well-being.Programs include:IV therapies & nutritional optimizationHormonal balancing & metabolic healthRegenerative therapiesWeight-management programsAnti-aging protocols and functional wellness assessmentsA Seamless U.S.–Turkey Patient JourneyEsteworld US provides patients with:Local in-person and virtual consultationsTransparent pricing & treatment planningTravel-to-treatment coordination (flights, hotel, transfers)Exclusive Esteworld concierge care in IstanbulPost-procedure check-ins and long-term follow-upThis hybrid model ensures continuity of care, safety, and confidence throughout the patient’s medical-aesthetic journey.About Esteworld Plastic Surgery Health Group: Founded in 1994, Esteworld operates multiple internationally accredited hospitals and clinics across Istanbul.Performing over 1,500 procedures monthly, Esteworld has become one of the world’s most trusted names in aesthetic medicine, surgery, and wellness — recognized for superior results, ethical standards, and comprehensive patient care.Media Contact:Esteworld US OfficePhone: 1-917-337-3711Email: melike.atil@esteworldturkey.comWebsite: https://www.esteworldturkey.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.