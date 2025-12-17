Missouri Farm Bureau partners with Rezilient Health to provide comprehensive primary care benefit to employees

New Jefferson City CloudClinic opens January 1, 2026, offering $0 out-of-pocket primary and specialty care to MOFB employees.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB)has partnered with Rezilient Health to provide a free comprehensive primary and specialty care benefit to eligible employees. This partnership addresses the most pressing challenge facing employers today: healthcare costs rising higher and faster than at any time in history.Through an employer-sponsored benefit effective January 1, 2026, eligible MOFB employees will have access to zero out-of-pocket cost innovative cost innovative healthcare services at Rezilient Health's new CloudClinic opening in Jefferson City. The partnership signifies a shared commitment to create a culture of health within the organization, while reducing spend on downstream healthcare — such as chronic care management, ER visits and hospitalizations — for MOFB employees."We are excited to partner with Missouri Farm Bureau to bring innovative healthcare solutions to their employees," said Danish Nagda, M.D., founder and CEO of Rezilient Health. "With this partnership, Rezilient is able to work closely with an organization that is just as passionate about improving access to care for their members as we are. We are aligned in both values and trajectory."Rezilient Health's hybrid CloudClinic model beams remote primary and specialty care doctors into CloudClinics that are equipped with in-person medics and digital diagnostic tools. This breakthrough approach enables unprecedented same-day access to primary and specialty care, with a commercial model that allows employees unlimited primary, urgent and specialty care plus care coordination without copays or deductibles.Rezilient Health has gained recognition as a trailblazer in the primary care space, renowned for its CloudClinic model and outcomes in the 90th percentile for key primary care clinical measures. With this new partnership, Rezilient Health will ensure MOFB employees have access to an array of resources and support that will help them make the most of their health care benefits.Under this collaboration, MOFB employees will benefit from a comprehensive range of services offered by Rezilient Health, including:- Personalized Primary Care: Rezilient Health's team of highly skilled and compassionate health care providers will deliver patient-centered primary care services, focusing on preventive care, chronic disease management and overall wellness.- Care Management: Rezilient Health's care coordination teams will work closely with MOFB employees to ensure seamless transitions between different health care providers, facilitating continuity of care and reducing the administrative burden on employees.- Health Education and Resources: Rezilient Health will equip MOFB employees with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions about their health care. Through educational materials, workshops and digital resources, members can enhance their health literacy and take proactive steps toward a healthier lifestyle.Missouri Farm Bureau recognizes the value that Rezilient Health brings to its employees."Missouri Farm Bureau is thrilled to offer Rezilient to our employees beginning January 1, 2026," said MOFB President Garrett Hawkins. "Our partnership with Rezilient provides access to unlimited direct primary and specialty care at zero out-of-pocket cost, and same-day appointments at the innovative CloudClinic in Jefferson City combined with 24/7 virtual care is a winning combination for MOFB employees."By integrating Rezilient Health's services into their health benefit offerings, Missouri Farm Bureau further demonstrates its commitment to the health and wellbeing of its workforce.Media Contact:Sar Ruddenklau | Marketing and Communications | Rezilient Health206-465-1910 | sruddenklau@rezilienthealth.comJanet Adkison | Director of Public Affairs & Advocacy | Missouri Farm Bureau573-893-1468 | publicaffairs@mofb.comAbout Missouri Farm BureauMissouri Farm Bureau is the state's largest farm organization, representing more than 157,000 members across Missouri. MOFB works to promote agriculture, protect private property rights and provide services to farm and rural families. Through grassroots involvement, members work together to achieve agricultural awareness and a better quality of life. For more information, visit https://mofb.org/ About Rezilient HealthRezilient reduces employers' total cost of care through increasing access and utilization of value-based primary care. Beaming our physicians into our CloudClinics equipped with remote digital diagnostic tools is a world-first. It means Rezilient members can access all their care needs in one place: primary care, 73 types of specialty care, and in-house labs, plus 24/7 messaging. A streamlined system under one roof means a shorter time to diagnosis and timely treatment, significantly reducing downstream healthcare costs for employers.

