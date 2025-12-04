Mavis Tire Celebrates New Store Grand Opening in Jefferson, Georgia

As part of Mavis Tire’s continued national growth, the brand is pleased to welcome new customers by hosting a grand opening event at its newest location in Jefferson, Georgia. The new store will operate under the Mavis Tires & Brakes brand, providing a co

Celebration to include giving away free sets of tires to local charities and attendees

JEFFERSON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: As part of Mavis Tire’s continued national growth, the brand is pleased to welcome new customers by hosting a grand opening event at its newest location in Jefferson, Georgia. The new store will operate under the Mavis Tires & Brakes brand, providing a comprehensive range of automotive services including tires, brakes, alignments, oil changes, and more.WHEN: The Jefferson, Georgia grand opening event will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, welcoming local customers with best-in-class automotive services.WHERE: Mavis Tires & Brakes at 147 Old Farm Road, Jefferson, GA 30549.DETAILS: The event will be held at the store location and structured as follows:• 10:00 AM: Customers are welcome to join the festivities and enjoy food and refreshments, friendly service, and the chance to win prize packs, car-care giveaways, and more.• 12:00 - 12:30 PM: Official Welcome/Charitable Donation Recognition: An official welcome will be performed, and a donation of Michelin tires will be presented to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia to help support its work in securing and distributing food to assist those facing food insecurity in the community. An additional donation of tires will be presented to the Athens Community Council on Aging , which provides support services to older adults and adults with disabilities.- Mavis Tire aims to build trust with the local community and to show residents and customers how they are helping to service the area. As an added incentive for event attendees, one lucky customer in attendance will be chosen (at random) to receive a brand-new set of Michelin tires. Stop in for our dependable service and you could drive away with a fresh set of tires!- As part of the event, Valvoline and Mavis Tire will award eight free oil changes to lucky attendees. In addition, the partnership extends beyond the event with an exclusive giveaway: one winner will be selected each week for four consecutive weeks to receive a free oil change, courtesy of Valvoline and Mavis Tire.• 2:00 PM: Event closes.ABOUT MAVIS TIRE EXPRESS SERVICES CORP.Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") is one of North America's largest independent tire and vehicle service providers, with a rapidly growing footprint of more than 3,500 owned and franchised retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered and based in White Plains, New York, Mavis delivers expert automotive care – including tires and brakes, oil changes, inspections, and auto repair – through a family of trusted brands.Mavis owns and operates a portfolio of auto service center brands including Mavis Discount Tire, Mavis Tires & Brakes, Midas, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Brakes Plus, Tire Kingdom, NTB (National Tire & Battery), Town Fair Tire, and Tuffy. Together, these brands serve millions of drivers each year, with a commitment to dependability, safety, convenience, and value. For more information about Mavis or our family of automotive brands, visit www.mavis.com

