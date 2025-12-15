This Gratitude Season, Give a Gift of Food & Education
Launching with impact, EVOKE supports over 111 children with food and education and invites the world to give with purpose this Gratitude Season.
Since opening its doors, EVOKE has successfully supported over 111 children, providing a full year of food and education for each child served. This achievement represents far more than a number; it reflects brighter futures, relieved families, and communities strengthened by hope, dignity, and opportunity.
EVOKE’s mission is both bold and beautifully simple: to break the cycle of poverty and help families rise toward lasting prosperity. Through a pioneering “phygital” model—blending physical products with digital experiences—EVOKE transforms everyday shopping into a force for good. Each purchase made through the marketplace directly fuels essential programs that deliver nourishment, education, and long-term empowerment to children in need.
“Gratitude season reminds us of what truly matters,” said Craig Shah. “When you shop with purpose, you’re choosing to be part of something bigger than yourself. You’re choosing to nourish a child, support a family, and uplift an entire community. That is the heart of EVOKE.”
The platform empowers conscious consumers to create meaningful impact through intentional choices. Whether purchasing lifestyle products, gifts, or digital offerings, customers become active partners in EVOKE’s global mission. Together with its growing community of supporters, EVOKE aims to reach tens of thousands of children worldwide in the coming years—ensuring no child is left hungry or without access to education.
Strengthening this vision are strategic partnerships with EVOKE media LLC and Openvest. These collaborations expand EVOKE’s global reach, amplify its message, and enhance its ability to scale sustainable impact through media innovation, conscious investing, and purpose-driven growth.
As EVOKE steps into the holiday season, the organization invites individuals, families, and businesses to join the movement. The message is clear and heartfelt: when we give with gratitude, we create change that lasts for generations.
This season—and beyond—EVOKE invites the world to experience a new way of giving back: one rooted in compassion, community, and purpose.
About EVOKE Phygital Marketplace
EVOKE Phygital Marketplace is an innovative global platform that merges everyday commerce with measurable social impact. Through its unique ecosystem, EVOKE provides essential support to children worldwide, focusing on access to food, education, and pathways to long-term prosperity. Every purchase fuels programs designed to break the cycle of poverty and uplift families toward a thriving future.
About EVOKE media LLC
EVOKE media LLC is a media and communications company focused on amplifying purpose-driven brands, global initiatives, and transformational stories that inspire positive change.
About Openvest
Openvest is a forward-thinking investment platform committed to supporting ethical, impact-driven ventures that align financial growth with social and global responsibility.
