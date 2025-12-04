AREY GROUP CLIMBS TO #20 NATIONALLY ON BEST PLACES TO WORK MULTIFAMILY® LIST

Best Places to Work Multifamily® Logo AREY Group logo

Company moves up from 42nd to 20th in one year, highlighting rapid growth and strong team culture across the Southeast.

This recognition is a direct reflection of our people. At AREY, we’re creating an environment where our teams feel trusted, supported, and inspired to grow both personally and professionally.” — Travis Griffith, CEO & President of AREY Group

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AREY Group , a Georgia-based multifamily investment, development, and property management firm, has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work Multifamilyfor 2026, ranking #20 nationwide in the 0–4,999-unit category. The award, produced annually by the Multifamily InnovationCouncil, honors organizations that excel in employee engagement, culture, and operational excellence across the apartment industry.This marks a significant leap for AREY Group, which ranked #42 last year, reflecting the company’s continued focus on empowering its people, strengthening collaboration, and fostering a culture where innovation, authenticity, and community thrive.“This recognition is a direct reflection of our people,” said Travis Griffith, CEO & President of AREY Group. “We believe culture isn’t just something you have—it’s something you build, every day. At AREY, we’re creating an environment where our teams feel trusted, supported, and inspired to grow both personally and professionally. That sense of purpose shows up in everything we do—from how we care for our residents to how we invest in our communities.”The Best Places to Work Multifamilyprogram measures employee satisfaction through an independent evaluation that includes confidential team feedback and an in-depth review of company practices and policies. The results provide an authentic reflection of workplace culture across hundreds of multifamily organizations nationwide.AREY Group’s workplace philosophy is rooted in its core values of integrity, collaboration, growth, and community impact. AREY Group continues to invest in its people through intentional leadership development, cross-functional collaboration, and a culture that prioritizes growth, accountability, and care for both employees and residents.Founded in Macon, AREY Group’s portfolio spans student, attainable, and market-rate housing across the Southeast, with a growing focus on public-private partnership (P3) developments in collaboration with municipalities, universities, and healthcare systems. Active P3 projects include hospital-adjacent and university-partnered communities such as The Lofts at Hamilton in partnership with Hamilton Medical Center, and The Lofts at Navicent in partnership with Atrium Health Navicent, along with multiple university-affiliated student housing developments across Georgia and Alabama.“We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come,” Griffith added. “Moving up more than twenty places in one year shows that when you invest in your people first, everything else follows—innovation, performance, and impact.”For more information about the Best Places to Work Multifamilyprogram, visit www.multifamilyinnovation.com ________________________________________About AREY GroupAREY Group is a multifamily real estate investment, development, and property management firm based in Macon, Georgia. Focused on creating vibrant, community-driven housing across the Southeast, AREY specializes in transforming spaces through strategic partnerships and thoughtful design. From student, rent by choice and attainable housing to adaptive reuse and public-private developments, AREY Group builds places that connect people and strengthen communities.

