A Cinematic Music Video That Unmasks Ego and Illusion in the Age of Curated Identity

Haunting exploration of ego versus soul, ft Italian composer, Dario Cei -a follow-up to Top 40 Billboard /Top 30 Mediabase charting single, “What The Troll?”

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billboard-charting pop artist Shweta Harve has released the official music video for her latest single, “Which One Is Real?”, featuring Italian composer Dario Cei. The visually arresting video expands the song’s introspective message, inviting audiences to question identity, perception, and the masks worn in an era of digital curation and constant self-projection.

Released via MTS Records on October 24, Which One Is Real? stands as Harve’s most contemplative work to date. Rooted in quiet self-inquiry, the song asks a deceptively simple but profound question: who are we beneath the layers of roles, images, and online personas we project? Blending vulnerability with restraint, the track has resonated globally, surpassing 1.1 million YouTube views within its first month and gaining steady momentum across indie and international charts.

Co-directed by Boogie LLB and Shweta Harve, the music video unfolds as a symbolic dialogue between the ego and the soul, expressed through cinematic choreography and minimalistic visual language. The narrative centers on a figure dressed in white - the soul - interacting with four masked characters representing key facets of ego: illusion, pride, fear, and attachment. Through movement and song, each masked presence is gradually confronted, leading to a moment of shedding and return - not as individuals dissolving, but as awareness reclaiming itself.

The chorus line, “Who you see is not you, I’m the one who sees you,” becomes the philosophical spine of the video. It points to the idea of the eternal witness - the consciousness behind body, mind, and self-image - the seer behind the seen. As the video concludes, the central question “Which One Is Real?” is not answered verbally, but resolved through stillness and recognition.

“What makes this song special is its honesty,” Harve explains. “It isn’t about rejecting the world or technology, but about remembering who we are beneath it all. This isn’t just a song - it’s a mirror. It’s about hitting pause, stepping back, and looking inward long enough to meet the part of yourself you’ve been avoiding..”

The bridge -“Break the chains that hold you down, I am the voice that turns it around” - marks the song’s inner turning point. It is the moment where identification with fear, conditioning, and limitation begins to loosen. The “voice” is not external guidance, but the awakening of inner discernment - the quiet intelligence that redirects one from habit and illusion back to clarity. It signals liberation not through struggle, but through recognition: the realization that the chains were never intrinsic to the self.

Harve’s cross-cultural journey - from India to Texas - subtly informs her songwriting, resulting in music that bridges emotional introspection with universal inquiry. Known for tackling themes of resilience, identity, and self-awareness, she continues to carve out a distinct voice in indie pop. Her earlier singles, including “Why So Busy?”, earned Mediabase Top 30 and Billboard Top 40 placements, while tracks like “What the Troll?” confronted cyberbullying head-on. With Which One Is Real?, Harve turns the lens inward, asking listeners not what they show the world - but what remains when the masks fall away.

Critics have responded strongly. Music Existence describes the song as “a necessary act in an avatar-addicted era,”noting that Harve and Cei “didn’t come to comfort - they came to awaken.” With its blend of cinematic storytelling, philosophical depth, and emotional restraint, Which One Is Real? positions itself as more than a single - it is an invitation to witness oneself honestly.



ABOUT SHWETA HARVE:

Shweta Harve is a singer-songwriter whose deeply personal songs and melodic soundscapes combine storytelling, emotional depth, and contemporary pop sensibilities. Her socially aware single “What the Troll?”, a collaboration with Italian composer Dario Cei, reached #26 on the Mediabase Adult Contemporary chart and #40 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, marking her as a rising force in mainstream radio. She explores themes such as identity, resilience and digital responsibility, crafting music that resonates not just with fans of folk, pop and indie, but with anyone who seeks authenticity and meaning. With a voice that balances warmth and vulnerability, Shweta continues to build momentum and establish herself as a charting artist with both heart and reach. www.instagram.com/shwetaharve

