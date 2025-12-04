Just Listed: Stunning Rosemont Pool Home Features Old Chicago Brick Charm & Modern Upgrades

3275 Rose Of Sharon Dr | Home for Sale NextHome Neighborhood Realty Brenden Rendo | 407-616-9019 Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale

This 2,274 sq ft Orlando estate offers a remodeled kitchen, A/C Florida room, pool, and bonus room, zoned for Edgewater High School.

Finally a move-in ready home at a reasonable value” — Brenden Rendo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique single-family residence has officially hit the market in the desirable Rosemont community, offering a seamless blend of distinctive character and modern luxury. Located at 3725 Rose of Sharon Drive, this property distinguishes itself with a classic Old Chicago brick frontage and a grand double-door entrance, inviting buyers into a meticulously maintained home designed for entertaining.

Spanning 2,274 heated square feet, the home features a spacious great room highlighted by vaulted wood-beam ceilings and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. At the heart of the residence is a completely remodeled kitchen equipped with 42-inch solid wood cabinetry with glass fronts, granite countertops, and a stylish travertine backsplash, all illuminated by recessed lighting.

"This property offers a rare combination of custom features and functional living space," said the listing representative. "From the dedicated bonus room off the primary suite to the climate-controlled Florida room, it is truly ready for its next chapter."

Key Features of the Listing:

- Resort-Style Outdoors: The home sits on an oversized, fenced lot featuring a sparkling inground pool and Jacuzzi. Residents can enjoy the view from the glass-windowed, insulated, and air-conditioned Florida room.

- Luxury Primary Suite: The primary bedroom includes a totally remodeled bathroom featuring a floor-to-ceiling tiled shower with a waterfall head and bench seat.

- Exclusive Bonus Room: A unique 9x14 "Man-Cave" or bonus room is attached directly to the primary suite, offering versatile space for a home office or nursery.

- Prime Location: Ideally situated for families, this home is zoned for Rosemont Elementary, College Park Middle School, and Edgewater High School.

The property also boasts recent practical updates, including HVAC system.

Availability:

3725 Rose of Sharon Drive is now open for inquiries and private tours.

