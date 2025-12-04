How to God Launches in Early Access on Meta Quest, Bringing the Most Hands-On God Game Ever to VR

Good, evil – what’s the difference?

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is officially over: How to God TRAILER ], the “kindness-or-cruelty” VR god simulation game from the XR masterminds at Thoughtfish launched today in Early Access on Meta Quest. After months of player prayers, viral gameplay moments, and a growing community eager to step into their own pair of divine shoes, VR gamers everywhere can now become gods in a living world shaped entirely by their choices, miracles, and mischief.Today’s Early Access release gives the VR faithful immediate access to the studio’s ambitious immersive sandbox while inviting them to help craft what the game ultimately becomes.“Launching in Early Access means our community becomes an active force in shaping this world,” said Christina Barleben, CEO & Creative Director at Thoughtfish. “We built the foundations of a living god game, but now it grows alongside the players. Their ideas, their choices, and their creativity will directly influence its evolution.”In How to God, players embody a deity-in-training navigating a reactive, miniature world where everything responds to touch and intent. Villages rise or fall depending on how players lead their followers. Creatures evolve through training, nurturing, or neglect. Rival gods burst out of their mythology and deliver dynamic encounters where spells are cast with real hand movements. Divine chaos is always an option, too – from getting a little too playful with your powers to punting villagers skyward just to see what happens. Every action pushes players toward becoming a benevolent guardian or an unpredictable, hilariously unhinged deity.The Early Access version launching today includes the core systems that define the How to God experience: civilization building, creature evolution, gesture-based magic, alchemy-driven experimentation, and multiple myth-inspired realms filled with quests and moral dilemmas. Thoughtfish will continue expanding the game throughout Early Access with new worlds, powers, systems, and surprises developed in partnership with the player community.How to God is available now on the Meta Quest Store. The studio encourages new gods to join the official community on Discord, TikTok, Youtube and X, where players are already sharing their first miracles, creations, catastrophes, and creature stories as the world of How to God begins.How to God Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JCslZvz3fpcohKOgDBOdhHaXdHBmR0io About Thoughtfish GmbHFounded in Berlin in 2013, Thoughtfish is on a mission to deepen immersive experiences by seamlessly using the real world to enhance digital fun. Through games and development tools including COALA (their service that lets creators bring real world data into development projects), Thoughtfish incorporates users' surroundings and real-life contexts to revolutionize the way people interact with technology and each other.

How to God Early Access Launch Trailer

