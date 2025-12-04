Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Issues Statement About the United States Department of Justice's Lawsuit Against Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today issued the following statement about the United States Department of Justice's lawsuit against Rhode Island:

"I denied the Department of Justice's unsubstantiated request for Rhode Islanders' private information because the administration of elections falls under the purview of the states under the United States Constitution. One of my most important responsibilities as the chief state election official is safeguarding the data privacy of Rhode Islanders, who entrust us with their personal information when they register to vote. I will continue to fight to protect it.

This lawsuit, like those filed in other states, is a continuation of the current presidential administration's unconstitutional attempts to interfere with elections processes across the country. Rhode Islanders can be sure that our voter list maintenance activities adhere to federal and State election laws. As Secretary of State, I will fight to ensure that Rhode Island's elections continue to be secure, fair, and accessible."