VA Brings Thanksgiving to HUD-VASH Veteran Papa Wong

At 82 years old, Papa Wong is a man whose life story reflects resilience, service and deep gratitude.

A young soldier looking for a new start

Wong was just 18-years old and living in Hawaii when tragedy struck. His father figure passed away. The loss pushed him to make a bold decision of leaving home and joining the Army in 1960.

At the time, only the Army had open enlistment slots. The young Hawaiian native packed his bags and shipped off to Fort Lee, Virginia, where he trained to service heavy generators, an extension of the skills he’d gained working on missile tracking radars.

Early in his service, Wong was assigned to the famous 101st Airborne Division, Kentucky. Naturally, he volunteered for airborne duty.

“They told me I’d make $55 more,” he said. “And at that age, that was a whole lot of money.”

Jumping, or as he calls it, “being pushed out of airplanes” became one of his favorite memories.

His military career eventually sent him from Kentucky to Korea. His memories of his years of military service paint a picture of a man with grit, humility and the sense of duty he still carries today.

From hardship to helping others

Long before the Army, Wong grew up in what he describes as “third world” conditions—no running water, no electricity and a daily life defined by hard work. To help support his family of six, he fished in the mornings before school, often earning just seven dollars for the day’s catch. But those difficult days of fishing shaped his character.

“I became a giver,” Wong shared. “If someone touched the boat, I gave them fish. Big ones, small ones, whatever they needed.”

That generosity is still a core part of who he is. Even now, he jokes about giving away his extra food at home.

“You cannot keep food too long… I might as well share it,” he explained. It’s this spirit that made today’s Thanksgiving gift especially meaningful for him.

“VA is giving things to people who need it,” he said. “I believe in that.”

Housing, health care and the support he earned

For years after leaving the Army, Wong didn’t enroll in VA health care. It wasn’t until a family member encouraged him.

“You won’t lose anything by applying,” he recalled his brother telling him. That’s how he discovered just how many VA services were available to him.

Once he enrolled, Wong and his daughter were quickly connected with VA housing assistance, a service that would dramatically stabilize their lives. At the time, they had been paying $2,000 a month for a modest rental, a cost that strained the family’s finances. Through VA’s Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program (HUD-VASH), Wong was able to secure affordable housing, which eased a burden that had weighed on them for years. In addition to permanent housing, the program paired a case manager with the Veteran to help facilitate access to health care, mental health treatments and other support services for the Veteran.

VA also helped him maximize his health care benefits. Wong’s care team coordinated his Medicare and VA coverage to ensure he wasn’t billed for medications he qualified for.

“I like the system. They take care of their people,” he said.

A Thanksgiving table built on support

This season, Wong received a 10-pound Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixings from VA TVHS, something he accepted with heartfelt appreciation.

“Oh yeah, I’m happy,” he said, smiling wide. “VA is giving things to people who need it, [and] that’s what matters.”

His gratitude is a reminder that small acts of kindness can make a big impact, especially for Veterans who have given so much of themselves in service to our country.

“The only thing I don’t like is now I have to cook the turkey,” he added.

Encouraging other Veterans to enroll

Wong’s story is proof that it’s never too late for Veterans to connect with earned benefits. Whether it’s health care, housing assistance, prescription support or holiday programs, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System has resources designed to support Veterans in every stage of life.

To learn more about VA’s care for Veterans who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability, visit the VA Homeless Veteran Program website.