David Smith named General Manager of Royal Truck & Equipment

David Smith, General Manager of Royal Truck & Equipment

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Truck & Equipment is pleased to announce the hiring of David Smith as the General Manager of Royal Truck & Equipment.David has over 25 years of experience in operations management, with increasing levels of responsibility throughout his career. Prior to joining Royal, he served as the Director of Operations at Morgan Truck Body, a company that manufactures light- and medium-duty truck bodies for various markets and industries. David brings with him a wealth of experience in operational strategy, supply chain management, and manufacturing and facility management.David Smith, General Manager- “Royal’s commitment to safety, quality, innovation, and customer success is what truly sets it apart in the industry. I’m excited to take on this leadership role at a company so dedicated to protecting lives and supporting the customers who depend on our trucks every day. I look forward to driving continued growth, strengthening relationships with our customers, and helping elevate safety standards across the industry.”About Royal Truck & Equipment:Royal Truck & Equipment, an Alamo Group (ALG:NYSE) company, is the nation’s largest manufacturer of TMA and Safety Trucks. At Royal, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to listening closely to their needs, delivering trucks that meet the highest safety standards, and providing unmatched reliability, value, and service. Every truck we build is designed to protect lives and support the crews who rely on them. Visit https://royaltruckandequipment.com/ for more information.

