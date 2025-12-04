SaferWatch App & Tip Line Used for Inter Miami CF as MLS Cup Final Heads to Chase Stadium in South Florida

SaferWatch App & Tip Line Used for MLS Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaferWatch , a leading provider of real-time safety technology, is proud to have Inter Miami CF continue to use the SaferWatch technology - as Chase Stadium prepares to host the MLS Cup Final to close out an unforgettable chapter in Major League Soccer history.Inter Miami CF will be competing against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the MLS Cup Final and will be played right here at home in South Florida, marking a historic moment for the Club, its fans, and the local community.As the official safety app, SaferWatch will support Inter Miami CF by providing advanced safety and communication capabilities for fans, staff, and event operations throughout the stadium, as it has for the past five years. The SaferWatch platform enhances situational awareness and strengthens emergency response by enabling:•Real-Time Safety Alerts•Two-Way Communication with Security Teams•Live Video, Photos & Evidence Sharing“SaferWatch is honored to continue to support Inter Miami CF during such a monumental moment,” said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. “Hosting the MLS Cup Final is a huge point of pride for South Florida, and we’re committed to helping ensure that game day is safe, seamless, and supported by the best technology available.”Fans attending the MLS Cup Final at Chase Stadium will be able to use the SaferWatch app or text and phone tip line provided inside of the Chase Stadium to quickly report suspicious activity, request assistance, or receive critical updates before, during, and after the match. The app empowers attendees to play an active role in stadium safety while giving venue operators real-time intelligence that supports fast, coordinated response.The MLS Cup marks a defining moment not only for Inter Miami CF but for the South Florida community. With SaferWatch delivering enhanced security support, fans can focus on what they love most - cheering on their Club in one of the most anticipated championships in recent memory.About SaferWatchSaferWatch is a comprehensive safety and security platform trusted by thousands of schools, law enforcement agencies, houses of worship, government institutions, entertainment venues, and major events across the country. Through real-time alerts, panic buttons, tip reporting, and mass communication tools, SaferWatch empowers communities to prevent incidents, improve response times, and keep people safe.Learn more at SaferWatchApp.com

