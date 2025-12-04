North Country Limousine Announces Seamless Holiday Transportation Solutions Connecting Suffolk County and NYC

Rockefeller Plaza During Christmas

Leading Private Car and Limo Service Helps Long Islanders Bypass NYC Gridlock and Parking Hurdles for Events and Holiday Entertainment

If you need a reliable family shuttle to visit NYC for shopping and entertainment this holiday season, we've got you covered. Our drivers are background-checked and drug-tested to ensure your safety.” — James Snider

SELDEN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Country Limousine, the premier private transportation company in Suffolk County, today announced its annual holiday fleet services. Designed to help locals navigate the busy holiday season. The service is a stress-free alternative to driving into Manhattan, allowing travelers to relax rather than fight traffic and search for expensive, limited parking.North Country Limousine minimizes delays with experienced local chauffeurs, optimized routes, and the most comfortable luxury vehicles.“Getting into NYC from Long Island can be frustrating during the holidays, but not with North Country Limousine,” said a company spokesperson. “Our holiday transportation is luxurious and efficient, whether you want to make a statement arriving at a corporate holiday gala in a limousine or simply need a reliable family shuttle to visit NYC for shopping and entertainment. We handle the logistics so you can enjoy the season stress-free.”Due to high demand, the company recommends travelers book holiday transportation from Suffolk County to NYC at least 48 hours in advance.STRESS-FREE TRAVEL FROM LONG ISLAND TO NYC’S PREMIER HOLIDAY EVENTS AND DESTINATIONSA point-to-point service from North Country Limousine removes the anxiety of getting into New York City during the holiday season.If you're looking for fun things to do this holiday season in New York City , here are a few of the most popular destinations.1) CHRISTMAS AT ROCKEFELLER CENTERThe Rockefeller Rink and Christmas Tree are major holiday attractions and perfect for family entertainment. A private SUV or van service is the most convenient way for families and groups to get to entertainment destinations during the holidays.2) BROADWAY SHOWS for the HOLIDAYSArriving at the theatre in style in a private black car or limo is the perfect way to attend a holiday show. Travelers can forget about fighting traffic and finding parking by hiring a luxury chauffeur service. Broadway’s holiday box office includes family-friendly epics like Aladdin and The Lion King, as well as mega-hits like Hamilton and Chicago.3) BRYANT PARK WINTER VILLAGEAnother great way to enjoy the holiday season in New York City is by visiting the Bryant Park Winter Village. The outdoor market features more than 170 artisan shops, a cozy rink-side lodge for seasonal food and drinks, and one of the only free-admission ice-skating rinks in Manhattan. It’s a festive spot for families, couples, and anyone looking to capture the true spirit of NYC during the holidays.4) PRIVATE CORPORATE EVENTSFrom large corporate holiday events at famous places like the Rainbow Room and Pier Sixty to local business parties, the easiest and safest way to arrive and leave is with a private chauffeur. A limousine service, black car, or chauffeured SUV can streamline corporate events. Party buses are available for company-provided transportation.THE SAFEST NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY TRANSPORTATIONNew York City swells with people on New Year’s Eve, leading to road closures and inflated rideshare pricing. North Country Limousine offers a pre-booked alternative. Partygoers will enjoy a safe car service to New York City on New Year's Eve and back to Long Island after the ball drops, without facing inflated holiday pricing or long early-morning wait times for ride share services.HOW to ARRIVE at YOUR NYC HOLIDAY EVENT ON TIME1. Book at Event Confirmation - Book a limo or private car as soon as the event details are confirmed.2. Verify Licensing and Local Knowledge - Choose a commercially licensed chauffeur company based in New York.3. Buffer Your Time - Being early is the best policy with NYC’s unpredictable holiday traffic. It’s best to arrive 1 hour before a Broadway show or formal event.ABOUT NORTH COUNTRY LIMOUSINENorth Country Limousine has served the Tri-State Area for over 20 years, offering chauffeur services between Long Island, New York, and major airports like JFK, Newark Liberty, MacArthur, and LaGuardia. The company offers versatile event transportation solutions for the holiday season. An extensive fleet includes luxury executive cars, SUVs, limousines, luxury vans, and buses.

At North Country Limousine, our mission is to provide professional, competent and exceptional luxury transportation for any occasion in NYC, Long Island, & NJ.

