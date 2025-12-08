NVBDC Encourages Veteran-Owned Businesses to Get Certified and Corporations to Engage in 2026

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

Certification opens doors to procurement programs, corporate partnerships, and global business opportunities

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As NVBDC looks toward 2026, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) reminds Veteran entrepreneurs and corporations of the value of certification and engagement. NVBDC certification not only validates Veteran ownership but also provides access to procurement programs, corporate partnerships, and nationwide visibility.Why Veterans Should Get Certified Certification through NVBDC sets Veteran-owned businesses apart in a competitive marketplace. Unlike organizations that claim to certify Veteran businesses without verification, NVBDC requires documentation of military service, at least 51% veteran ownership, and proof that veterans control day-to-day business operations.Veterans gain credibility with corporate and government buyers, access to procurement programs and contracting opportunities, and the opportunity to participate in corporate matchmaking events and educational programs. Certification also connects them to a national network of certified Veteran businesses and corporate partners.“NVBDC certification is more than a credential — it’s a strategic tool that opens doors for Veteran entrepreneurs,” said Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC.Why Corporations Should Engage NVBDC-Certified BusinessesFor corporations, NVBDC-certified businesses provide a reliable, verified source of suppliers. Corporate members benefit from access to a trusted network of Veteran-owned businesses ready for procurement programs and reduce the risk of unverified or fraudulent veteran business claims. NVBDC also helps corporations strengthen supplier engagement, enhance procurement initiatives, and align corporate sourcing strategies with the growth of Veteran-owned businesses.Supporting Veterans and Corporations NationwideThrough programs like the Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force and NVBDC Services, NVBDC provides education, matchmaking, and certification support to Veteran businesses and corporate partners. These programs help companies identify procurement-ready businesses while supporting Veterans in growing and sustaining their operations.Looking Forward to 2026As NVBDC moves into 2026, the organization encourages Veteran entrepreneurs to pursue certification and corporations to explore membership opportunities. Engaging with NVBDC ensures access to verified, high-quality suppliers, strengthens procurement initiatives, and fosters long-term partnerships.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.