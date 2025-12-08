NVBDC Wraps Up a Landmark Year Expanding Programs and Opportunities for Veteran-Owned Businesses Nationwide

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces a year of significant growth, expanded programming, and strengthened national partnerships. In 2025, NVBDC advanced its mission by enhancing certification services, expanding outreach programs, and reinforcing its commitment to connecting Veteran-owned businesses with procurement opportunities nationwide and globally.As the only Veteran business certification organization recognized by major national corporations and organizations such as the Billion Dollar Roundtable, NVBDC has continued to broaden its scope to help Veteran-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (VOBs/SDVOBs) succeed across industries. NVBDC’s certification and support ecosystem has evolved to become more than a credential—it serves as a bridge to meaningful procurement programs, corporate engagement, global market access, and comprehensive business development initiatives.The NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force expanded this year, welcoming new partners from across the Veteran community. Through the Task Force, NVBDC collaborates with military and Veteran nonprofits, government agencies, and corporate partners to increase outreach, share resources, educate organizations about NVBDC certification, and open new procurement pathways for Veteran-owned businesses. The Task Force continues to strengthen national connectivity, bringing aligned organizations together to support the success and visibility of SD/VOBs. NVBDC Services delivered an expanded suite of education, training, and support offerings in 2025. Through its Services Learning Forum webinars and JumpStart series, NVBDC provided actionable training on certification readiness, procurement strategies, and business development. Certified Veteran-owned businesses benefited from access to corporate-led educational events, direct engagement with procurement professionals, and targeted matchmaking opportunities. Corporate members gained support in enhancing Veteran participation within their procurement programs. Through collaborations with national partners—including the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), and the International Trade Administration (ITA)—NVBDC Services also helped Veteran-owned businesses pursue global trade opportunities, export readiness, and international procurement education.The NVBDC JROTC Program continued its mission of supporting America’s youth, expanding outreach and scholarship opportunities nationwide. Expanded partnerships, including the Denny’s Hungry for Education initiative, further amplified the program’s impact, helping NVBDC reach more students and provide leadership development, mentorship, and educational resources that prepare cadets for military pathways, higher education, and future careers.NVBDC strengthened its global reach through its Resource Partners initiative, providing certified Veteran-owned businesses with direct access to organizations offering export education, financing resources, and international business support. Through alignment with SBA, ITA, EXIM, and additional national partners, NVBDC continues to support Veteran-owned businesses in exploring and entering global markets, expanding the impact of American Veteran entrepreneurship internationally.As NVBDC enters 2026, the organization remains committed to expanding access, strengthening certification integrity, and supporting corporations and Veteran-owned businesses in building sustainable procurement relationships. With growing national visibility, program expansion, and strengthened partnerships across government, nonprofit, and corporate sectors, NVBDC is positioned for another year of significant impact and opportunity for the Veteran business community.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

