Juicernet Introduces Pineapple TikiCup, a Commercial Pineapple Corer for Hospitality Operators

TikiCup providing an experience-first drink at a popular restaurant TikiCup serving pineapple cup cocktails and ice cream floats from a food truck at a fair. TikiCup at ice cream parlor serving pineapple cup ice cream floats and pineapple whips

Our customers are looking for practical ways to add variety to their beverage and dessert programs” — Bonnie Mulligan, Owner of Juicernet

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juicernet today announced the launch of Pineapple TikiCup, a commercial countertop unit that cores fresh pineapples and prepares the shells as ready-to-fill cups for beverages and desserts in foodservice and hospitality settings.

Pineapple TikiCup is designed for resort hotels, restaurants, bars, theme and water parks, ice cream parlors, and other high-traffic venues. The unit cores the fruit and leaves the pineapple shell intact so staff can use it as a serving vessel for cocktails, mocktails, smoothies, floats, and other menu items.

The device is intended to simplify a task that is often done by hand. Staff top and prepare the pineapple, place it in the unit, core and extract in a single motion, then fill and serve. The process is designed to be quick to learn and repeatable across shifts and locations.

“Our customers are looking for practical ways to add variety to their beverage and dessert programs,” said Bonnie Mulligan, Owner of Juicernet. “With TikiCup, a fresh pineapple becomes both an ingredient and a serving option. It gives resorts, restaurants, and theme parks a structured way to offer a distinctive format without adding a complex step behind the bar or counter.”

Early users report strong guest interest in the pineapple cup format and consistent demand once the item is visible to guests.

“We are selling 50–100 pineapples a day without any formal advertising,” said Jay Silbermann, General Manager at Badfins. “As soon as one leaves the bar, more get ordered.”

Operators are using Pineapple TikiCup in a range of applications. Resort pool bars are preparing cups ahead of peak periods for frozen drinks and mocktails. Theme and water parks are offering pineapple cups as a recognizable option that is easy for guests to spot. Large chain bars and restaurants are testing limited-time features in pineapple cups across multiple units. Ice cream parlors and dessert concepts are using the format for floats and sundaes. Event venues and festivals are adding pineapple cups as an attention-getting format for specialty beverages.

Pineapple TikiCup is available in the United States through Juicernet and authorized partners. Product details, specifications, and example applications are available at [https://juicernet.com/pineapple-tikicup/). Operators can also call 1-800-627-2886 to discuss rollout, training, and menu planning with the Juicernet team.

About Juicernet

Juicernet, a division of Mulligan & Associates, has supplied commercial juicing and specialty foodservice equipment for more than 40 years. Based in Jupiter, Florida, the company supports restaurants, resorts, and other foodservice operators with equipment, parts, and nationwide service. Its portfolio includes multi-fruit juicers, sugarcane juicers, and pineapple-coring solutions used in beverage and dessert programs across the United States.

Media and Sales Contact

Juicernet by Mulligan Associates, Inc.

Phone: 1-800-627-2886 Option #1

Email: [info@Juicernet.com](mailto:info@Juicernet.com)

Web: [https://juicernet.com/pineapple-tikicup/]

Pineapple TikiCup: The Commercial Pineapple Cup Corer for Show-Stopping Drinks

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.