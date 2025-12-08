Happier at Home PRN Named Top 5 Community Pharmacy Podcasts by FeedSpot

Podcast episode of Happier At Home PRN with Debbie Marcello

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The podcast Happier at Home PRN , hosted by registered nurse and home-care franchise expert Debbie Marcello, has been selected by FeedSpot as one of the Top 5 Community Pharmacy Podcasts on the web for 2025. The curated list of five distinguished podcasts reflects programs that stand out in engagement, freshness, ratings, and influence in the community pharmacy arena.Marcello’s show, ranked third on the list of top-community-pharmacy podcasts, bridges the worlds of pharmacy practice and home-care services, spotlighting how community pharmacists can expand into home-based and family-centric care models.“In community pharmacy today, the lines are blurring: pharmacists are not just dispensing medications but become trusted advisors for home-care transitions, post-hospital follow-up, and aging-in-place solutions,” says Marcello. “Being recognized by FeedSpot validates our mission: to empower pharmacies to think beyond the counter, build new revenue streams and serve people where they live.”Since launching, Happier at Home PRN has featured a dynamic lineup of guests including pharmacy owners, home-care entrepreneurs, senior-care advocates and franchising experts.Each episode provides actionable insights, case studies and emerging service models that resonate with both pharmacy and home-care audiences.Marcello draws on her background as the founder and CEO of the Happier At Home agency with 32 franchises.With the FeedSpot accolade in place, the show will amplify its reach in the coming months. Plans include themed mini-series on “Pharmacy in the Home-Care Era,” “Non-Medical Assistance Models for Pharmacies,” and “Building Care Teams for Aging Clients.”The nomination also comes at a pivotal time: community pharmacies are exploring diversification amid staffing pressures, value-based care shifts and the rise of in-home services like companion care and personal care services “This recognition is for my guests, the bold pharmacy leaders willing to change business models, and for the listeners who believe care doesn’t stop at the counter,” Marcello adds.Listeners can subscribe to Happier at Home PRN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.About Happier at HomeHappier at Home is a home care agency and senior care franchise model focused on helping service providers establish revenue streams in non-medical personal-care, companion care and in-home support. Through the podcast, Marcello leverages her marketing and franchise expertise to share her home care business plan and help community-care professionals adapt and grow.

