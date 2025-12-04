Mexico will receive new biosimilars for bone health through Saya Biologics in collaboration with Enzene, a CDMO partner

Collaboration aims to drive growth in the biosimilars market across Latin America and broaden access to biologic therapies for bone and joint diseases.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saya Biologics (“Saya Bio”), a Mexican biopharmaceutical company committed to expanding access to innovative biologic treatments, today announced a strategic partnership with Enzene Biosciences Ltd. (“Enzene”), a global continuously innovative development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to support Saya Bio’s launch into Mexico of two innovative therapies to target osteoporosis.Under the agreement, Enzene will oversee the development and manufacture of both products, while Saya Bio will lead both biosimilars’ registration, commercialization, and distribution in Mexico.According to the National Institute of Rehabilitation "Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra," osteoporosis affects 10 million people in Mexico. This partnership aims to provide safe, effective, and affordable therapies that improve patients’ quality of life.“We are excited to partner with Enzene to improve access to bone health therapies in Mexico. These treatments have the potential to significantly enhance the quality of life for millions living with chronic bone and joint conditions, including many who face financial and access barriers,” said Adrián García, CEO of Saya Bio. “This agreement with Enzene is a critical step in expanding our bone and joint care portfolio and advancing our commitment to affordable, high-quality treatment options for patients across Latin America.”Himanshu Gadgil, CEO of Enzene Biosciences Ltd., added, “Enzene is committed to leveraging our paradigm-shifting innovation to support affordable and accessible healthcare worldwide. This collaboration is a perfect example of the way two companies can leverage their strengths to make an enormous positive impact on many patients who are in need of critical biologics.”BoilerplateAbout Saya BiologicsSaya Biologics is a Mexican biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming access to innovative, high-quality, and affordable biological treatments in Latin America. Focused on addressing the region’s most pressing therapeutic challenges, Saya Biologics is building a robust portfolio of biosimilars and advanced therapies in areas such as oncology, immunology, cardiometabolic diseases and bone health. With strategic investment in place, the company will launch its first commercial products in 2025, followed by as many as 15 more products in 2026. For more information, visit: https://www.saya.bio/ or our LinkedIn profile.About EnzeneWe Are Enzene, a Continuously Innovative Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) partner to innovators and biosimilar developers. From state-of-the-art sites in Pune, India, and Hopewell, New Jersey, we provide fully-integrated services that span discovery, development, and commercial supply.Our innovative EnzeneX™ platform incorporates the first truly fully-connected continuous manufacturing™ (FCCM™) technology to be validated for commercial biologics supply. We are proud pioneers of next-generation biologics technologies, and disruptors of existing biologics manufacturing paradigms: accelerating time-to-market and providing the highest production yields to drive down the cost of a broad range of biologic modalities.For more information on Enzene, please visit https://www.enzene.com

