Altaris Business Awards Announces Winners of the 2025 Startup Innovation Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Startup Innovation Awards . This year’s awards highlight the ingenuity and determination of early-stage businesses that are redefining modern markets through technology, social impact, and forward-thinking solutions.Across every category, entrants demonstrated how innovation can meet real-world challenges—from enhancing data accessibility and improving health pathways to transforming service industries and developing specialised tools for emerging needs. Many of the recognised businesses have achieved rapid momentum by focusing on practical outcomes, user-centred design, and approaches shaped by lived experience. Their work showcases the diversity and potential of the global startup landscape, and reflects how meaningful innovation can emerge at any stage of growth.Altaris Business Awards 2025 Startup Innovation Awards Winners• Technology Shout – Best Tech Startup• SheMed – Best for Social Impact• WCorp Ltd – Rising Star Award• UXLI Limited – Best Use of Tech or Data• Your Man With A Van Ltd – Startup Growth Award• PP Health Malaysia – Best AI or Automation Innovation• SITE-ARC (Stiln Ltd) – Startup Innovation of the YearAltaris Business Awards 2025 Startup Innovation Awards Finalists• Technology Shout – Best Use of Tech or Data• UXLI Limited – Best AI or Automation Innovation• Insure Africa Limited – Best for Social Impact• PP Health Malaysia – Rising Star AwardCelebrating Innovation With PurposeThis year’s winners and finalists represent a broad spectrum of emerging enterprises, each demonstrating a commitment to solving problems with clarity, creativity and measurable impact. Whether advancing AI-driven tools, improving access to vital information, rethinking traditional service models or developing specialised equipment, these startups share a focus on meaningful contribution over scale alone.Their achievements reflect a wider movement within the startup ecosystem: building solutions grounded in user needs, using technology to break down barriers, and approaching growth with both ambition and responsibility. These businesses illustrate how innovation can support safer workplaces, more equitable access to information and care, and more efficient ways of working across industries.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists for their achievements. Their work underscores the importance of thoughtful innovation and continues to demonstrate the potential of early-stage ventures to create lasting value across sectors.To learn more about the 2025 Startup Innovation Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

