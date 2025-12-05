Construction Toys Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company's Construction Toys Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Construction Toys Market?
In recent times, the market size of construction toys has seen a robust growth. It is projected to increase from $11.05 billion in 2024 to $11.7 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors contributing to the surge in the historical phase include their educational merit, time-honoured tradition, longevity, licensed themes, facilitation of social and cognitive development, and their appeal to both genders.

The market size of construction toys is predicted to experience robust expansion in the coming years. The forecast predicts it will reach a value of $16.1 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The surge during the forecasted period can be credited to factors like the rise of e-commerce, sustainability issues, the creation of inclusive toys, heightened parental awareness, the advent of the maker culture, and a focus on safety norms. The period is also expected to witness major trends such as the inclusion of STEM learning, the deployment of augmented reality (AR), the growth of licensing partnerships, the arrival of modular and customizable sets, the digital incorporation for enhancing interactive play, and 3D printing possibilities.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Construction Toys Global Market Growth?
The projected growth of the construction toys market in the upcoming period is anticipated to be driven by an increase in disposable income. As disposable income rises globally, so does leisure expenditure, leading to a healthy increase. Consumers with higher disposable incomes are eager to enhance their lifestyle quality, which leads to purchasing an array of consumer and recreational goods, including toys. For instance, the Office for National Statistics reported in September 2024 that the gross disposable household income (GDHI) in the UK grew by 6.3% in 2022 compared to the previous year. Specifically, England witnessed a GDHI increase of 6.5%, while Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales recorded growths of 6.3%, 5.5%, and 4.4%, respectively. This upward trend in disposable income showcases the recovery and variation in the regional economies across the UK. Hence, the increase in disposable income contributes to the expansion of the construction toys market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Construction Toys Market?
Major players in the Construction Toys include:
• LEGO Group
• BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.
• Hasbro Inc.
• Mattel Inc.
• VTech Holdings Limited
• Kawada Ltd.
• Tegu Inc.
• Mega Brands Inc.
• Melissa & Doug Corporation
• Spin Master Corp.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Construction Toys Market?
The prominence of product innovation is a trending factor that is anticipated to drive the growth of the construction toys market in the coming years. Dominant players in the market are focusing on the development of inventive products to maintain their market standing. For example, in October 2023, Ravensburger, a Germany-based toy manufacturer, unveiled its latest marble run, GraviTrax Starter-Set Bounce, an ultimate playtime gift for children that promotes building through playtime activities. GraviTrax, a construction toy STEM track system, enables kids above eight years old to exercise their creativity in designing unconventional marble run tracks, igniting the marbles to roll. The GraviTrax system serves as an ideal toy to educate children about gravity, magnetism, kinetic energy, ensuring it's enjoyable at the same time. It also encourages problem-solving due to its rebuildable attributes that encourage repeated new attempts.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Construction Toys Market Report?
The construction toys market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Bricks And Blocks, Tinker Toy, Other Products
2) By Raw Material: Wood, Polymer, Metal, Other Raw Materials
3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online

Subsegments:
1) By Bricks And Blocks: Building Bricks, Foam Blocks, Magnetic Building Blocks
2) By Tinker Toy: Classic Tinker Toy Sets, Modern Tinker Toy Variants, Specialty Tinker Kits
3) By Other Products: Construction Vehicles, Construction Kits, Role-Playing Construction Sets

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Construction Toys Industry?
In 2024, North America led the market for construction toys. The growth projection for this region is provided in the market report. The report incorporates an analysis of various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies.

The Business Research Company

