The AMP'D UP211 Podcast Reaches Global Milestone With Listeners in 50 Countries

The AMP’D UP211 Podcast celebrates reaching listeners in 50 countries, as verified by Transistor analytics.

Created by amputee host Rick Bontkowski, the podcast’s stories of resilience and recovery now resonate with listeners across 50 countries.

The global response to this podcast proves something powerful, amputee voices matter, and their stories resonate worldwide. By reaching 50 countries shows just how universal resilience really is.” — Rick Bontkowski, Host & Creator of The AMP'D UP211 Podcast

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AMP’D UP211 Podcast, an amputee-led show dedicated to resilience, recovery, and the human spirit, has officially reached listeners in 50 countries, according to verified analytics from Transistor, the podcast’s hosting and distribution platform. What began as a personal search for connection has evolved into one of the most inspiring global conversations in the amputee and limb-loss community.The AMP'D UP211 Podcast was created by RicK Bontkowski, who became an amputee later in life and discovered strength not through textbooks or training, but through talking with other amputees who had already walked the road he was just beginning. “I didn’t come from journalism or broadcasting,” Bontkowski explains. “I was a new amputee trying to find my footing. Conversations with my amputee peers gave me the resilience I needed, and I realized those stories could help others too.”Launched quietly just three years ago, the podcast has grown far beyond its early vision. Bontkowski began by interviewing amputee athletes, veterans, creators, clinicians, adventurers, and everyday heroes, people whose stories deserved a platform. What he didn’t expect was how quickly those stories would resonate across the world.Today, listeners tune in from North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, and the Middle East. The show’s reach reflects the universality of its themes: perseverance, identity, trauma recovery, humor, adaptation, and the courage required to rebuild a life after limb loss.“This milestone belongs to the community, not me,” Bontkowski says. “Our guests have been incredibly transparent, and our listeners have been incredibly loyal. Together, we created something bigger than a podcast, we created a global family.”Episodes of AMP’D UP211 often explore the complexities of limb loss: the emotional weight, the physical challenges, the social reinvention, and the moments of triumph that follow. While the show is rooted in amputee advocacy, its audience extends far beyond. Many listeners are family members seeking understanding, clinicians looking for real-world insight, or people, amputees or not, navigating their own struggles and needing a story that reminds them they’re not alone.The podcast’s data, hosted and verified by Transistor, reflects consistent year-over-year growth in downloads, geographic diversity, and audience retention. Transistor’s analytics dashboard provides accredited listener metrics, giving the milestone significant credibility within the podcasting industry.What makes AMP’D UP211 unique is Bontkowski’s approach: he interviews as a peer, not a reporter. His own limb-loss journey informs his conversations, allowing guests to share honestly about the experiences that shaped them. The result is a show that feels intimate, supportive, community-built—and profoundly human.“As the podcast continues to grow, our mission stays the same,” Bontkowski adds. “To amplify amputee voices, to celebrate resilience, and to help anyone who needs perspective, hope, or connection.”Looking ahead, the AMP'D UP211 Podcast plans to expand its guest list, deepen ties within the amputee and disability community, and continue building a platform where powerful stories can reach even more listeners across the world.“Fifty countries is an incredible milestone,” Bontkowski says, “but what matters most is knowing that these conversations are lifting people up. If one story helps someone somewhere feel less alone, then we’re doing exactly what we set out to do.”ABOUT THE AMP’D UP211 PODCASTThe AMP’D UP211 Podcast is a global amputee-led show created and hosted by Rick Bontkowski. Focused on resilience, community, and real stories of strength after limb loss, the podcast amplifies diverse voices from athletes, veterans, entrepreneurs, creators, clinicians, and everyday amputees around the world. The show is available on all major streaming platforms.MEDIA CONTACT:Name: Rick BontkowskiEmail: ampup211@gmail.comLocation: Chicago, IllinoisPodcast: www.ampdup211.com

Teaser Video / AMP'D UP211

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.