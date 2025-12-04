Leading Swedish Accelerator Connect Sverige Scales Startup Impact with Pitchago Platform.

Pitchago brings data-driven assessments and clearer startup progress tracking to strengthen mentor impact and scale Connect Sverige’s Springboard® program.

GOTHENBURG, GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pitchago , the intelligent startup assessment and development platform, today announced that Connect Sverige Region West —one of Sweden’s top accelerators and a global pioneer in founder support—has integrated Pitchago into its flagship Springboardprogram to reinforce structure, consistency, and scalability across its nationwide network.Global studies from GALI and Wharton show that accelerator programs using standardized assessments, structured learning, and measurable progress tracking achieve significantly stronger outcomes, with 40–50%+ follow-on funding rates and more consistent startup performance. As one of Europe’s most established accelerators, Connect Sverige has chosen to adopt Pitchago as part of its continued evolution toward this evidence-based, data-driven accelerator standard.Connect’s flagship Springboardprogram — one of the world’s first accelerator models — has helped portfolio startups raise 271 million SEK ($28 million USD) since 2022, achieving an impressive 48% funding success rate and average rounds of $520K per company. Connect’s decision to adopt Pitchago is driven not by past performance, but by the need to scale high-quality coaching, standardize readiness assessments, and deepen insight across a growing national ecosystem.Enhancing an Already Strong Accelerator ModelTo meet rising demand and maintain consistent quality across large cohorts, Connect Sverige Region West integrated Pitchago as a unified assessment and development layer—aligning with global best practices and enabling clearer structure and visibility across its program.Pitchago supports Connect’s model by providing:- Fast, 360° Startup Assessments map each venture’s maturity, investment readiness, and growth priorities.- Smart Analytics Dashboards give program managers and mentors full visibility into startup progress and needs.- Guided Level-Up Wizards empower founders to strengthen business fundamentals between sessions.- Continuous Progress Tracking enables measurable accountability and real-time performance data.“Pitchago gave me a great overview of each company — where they were in their journey, what they were working on, and what they needed to focus on,” said Felicia Hedström, Head of Springboardand Business Developer at Connect Sverige. “It also gave founders something to lean on between mentoring sessions — a structured, data-backed way to keep moving forward.”Strengthening Mentor Capacity and Program VisibilityConnect Sverige has long operated one of the strongest business networks in Europe, powered by 11,000+ pro-bono contributors. As that network scales, maintaining consistency and effectiveness becomes increasingly complex. Pitchago helps the Springboardprogram provide clearer context to mentors, reduce time spent diagnosing basic issues, and give founders a structured roadmap for development.Since adopting Pitchago, Connect Sverige Region West has seen measurable improvements across every part of its accelerator community. Mentors can now focus on strategic coaching rather than diagnostics. Founders have a structured framework to continue developing between sessions. Program teams, in turn, gain the data they need to demonstrate tangible progress and impact to investors and partners.“The Pitchago Portal has enhanced our coaching process, enabling us to deliver more precise and impactful guidance to our startups,” said Felicia Hedström, Head of Springboardand Business Developer at Connect Sverige Region West. “It’s been instrumental in ensuring every venture is truly ready for investment and growth.”The Springboardmodel—originating in San Diego in 1986—set the foundation for modern accelerator design and has influenced programs worldwide. Today, the accelerator landscape is entering a new phase of evolution. Research shows that the next generation of accelerators will be:- Structured- Data-driven- Measurement-focused- Scalable without compromising qualityConnect’s adoption of Pitchago exemplifies this broader European move toward evidence-based acceleration—where intuition is strengthened by analytical insight, and coaching becomes more measurable, predictable, and aligned with investor expectations.“The evidence from global accelerator research is clear: the programs that win are structured, data-driven, and relentlessly focused on measurable founder progress. If you systematically assess founders, challenge them across every discipline, and track their investment readiness over time, you don’t just run a program – you manufacture fundable companies. That’s exactly what Connect Sverige Region West is doing with Pitchago.” Thorgeir Einarsson, CEO & Co-founder, Pitchago

