Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company’s Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Compression Wear And Shapewear Market In 2025?

The market size of compression wear and shapewear has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $5.14 billion in 2024 to $5.49 billion in 2025, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include increased health and fitness awareness, utilization in medical contexts, fashion and aesthetic trends, the perception of body image, enhancement in athletic performance, and post-surgical recovery.

The market for compression wear and shapewear is predicted to experience considerable expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $7.39 billion by 2029 through a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the projected period include an aging demographic, the emergence of e-commerce, need for posture correction, increased health awareness, workout recovery, and the body positivity movement. Key trends anticipated in the forecast period are the introduction of intelligent fabrics, trendy shapewear designs, inclusive size offerings, customization and personalization facilities, celebrity endorsements, and the incorporation of anti-cellulite and skincare attributes.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Compression Wear And Shapewear Market?

The escalation in urbanization is playing a significant role in enhancing the growth of the compression wear and shapewear market. Urbanization involves the shift of populace from rural to urban locations, and a surge in the human population density in city areas. This rise in urbanization is cultivating awareness among city dwellers about health consciousness and involvement in sporting endeavours, which in turn, will boost the uptake of compression wear and shapewear. In fact, data released by the World Bank, a US-based global financial institution, in April 2023, states that about 4.4 billion people, which equates to 56% of the global population, currently dwell in cities. By the year 2050, the expectation is that around 7 out of every 10 individuals will inhabit urban environments, with the urban populace predicted to more than double from today's figures. Consequently, this swift urbanization will amplify the growth of the compression wear and shapewear market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Compression Wear And Shapewear Industry?

Major players in the Compression Wear And Shapewear include:

• Nike Inc.

• Adidas AG

• Shein Inc.

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• Under Armour Inc.

• Triumph International

• Wacoal America Inc.

• SKIMS Solutions Inc.

• JOCKEY International Inc.

• Spanx Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Compression Wear And Shapewear Industry?

Innovations in technology are becoming increasingly prominent in the compression wear and shapewear market, with key market players putting a strong emphasis on the creation of technologically sophisticated products responsive to the needs and preferences of customers. Techniques such as bonding, compression tech, and laser-cutting have revolutionized the shapewear industry by eliminating elements like seams, hems, and heavy fasteners. For example, in February 2024, CYSM Shapers, a medical technology body shapers organization based in the U.S., unveiled the Thermal Compression Full Body Shaper, an innovative product that incorporates Advanced BIO Therapy Technology. This novel item merges health-enhancing characteristics like antibacterial, anti-microbial, and moisture-wicking properties with body shaping functionality, providing an increased comfort, a seamless wearing experience, and post-surgical recovery aid.

What Segments Are Covered In The Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Report?

The compression wear and shapewear market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Compression Wear, Shapewear

2) By Gender: Male, Female

3) By Application: Performance And Recovery, Body Shaping And Lifestyle

4) By Distribution Channel: Multi-Retail Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Online Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Compression Wear: Compression Tops (T-Shirts, Long Sleeves), Compression Bottoms (Leggings, Shorts), Compression Socks And Sleeves, Compression Sports Bras

2) By Shapewear: Bodysuits, Control Briefs And Panties, Shaping Camisoles, Shaping Leggings And Tights

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Compression Wear And Shapewear Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for compression wear and shapewear, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the highest growth in the future. The market report for compression wear and shapewear covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

