FLETCHER, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ross Waste is being acquired by EZ Rolloff Containers, a trusted, family-owned dumpster rental company that has been serving Western North Carolina since 2000.Going forward, all new dumpster and porta-potty bookings and service requests should be made directly through EZ Rolloff:• Website: https://www.ezrolloffs.com/ • Phone: 828-215-3988About EZ Rolloff Containers: EZ Rolloff Containers is a family-owned and operated business built on dependable service, transparent pricing, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. Since 2000, they’ve proudly served homeowners, businesses, and contractors across Western North Carolina.They offer:• A wider range of dumpster sizes than Ross Waste previously offered, to better match your project needs• Porta potty rentals to support job sites, events, and projects requiring restroom facilities• Flexible rental options for projects big and small• Support for home cleanouts, commercial renovations, and large construction sitesEZ Rolloff is known for on-time deliveries, responsible disposal, and friendly, local customer service. Their goal is to make your cleanup and site service process as smooth, stress-free, and hassle-free as possible.Any questions during this transition should be directed to Ross Waste at 828-630-9980 or 864-256-0151 or EZ Rolloff at 828-215-3988 or visit https://www.ezrolloffs.com/

