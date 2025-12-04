Influential Women Recognize Mandy Parachini, Account Exec Driving Restaurant Success at Shore Merchant Services

MANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Hospitality Through Technology and Innovation in the Digital AgeMandy Parachini is proud to announce her role as an Account Executive at Shore Merchant Services, a position that allows her to merge her lifelong passion for hospitality with innovative technology solutions designed to help restaurants thrive in today’s digital landscape. With a robust background in culinary arts and a wealth of experience in account management and SaaS sales, Mandy is poised to make a significant impact on the restaurant industry through tailored client partnerships.Before her tenure at Shore Merchant Services, Mandy was a Hospitality Specialist at SpotOn, where she developed her expertise in customer-focused sales while aligning businesses with cutting-edge technological solutions. Her culinary training at The Art Institute of New York City provided her with an intimate understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the restaurant sector. This foundation informs her approach to helping clients streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and ultimately increase profitability.Mandy is recognized for her people-first philosophy, thriving on building meaningful relationships and empowering business owners to achieve their goals. She believes that partnership, collaboration, and authenticity are essential values that not only guide her professional endeavors but also enrich her personal life. Whether she’s supporting a client through a major systems upgrade or cheering on her peers at community events like NJ Pizza Jam, her enthusiasm and commitment to the hospitality industry are evident.Reflecting on her journey, Mandy credits her success to her family and the lessons learned from her parents. Having worked in the food industry since the age of 13, her transition into technology during the COVID-19 pandemic opened new avenues for growth while allowing her to remain connected to her passion for service and hospitality. “The best advice I have ever received is to be yourself and be truthful,” she shares. “Authenticity always wins—it builds trust, strengthens relationships, and keeps you grounded no matter how fast things move.”Outside of her professional life, Mandy finds joy in cooking and writing, activities that fuel her creativity and help maintain a healthy balance. She draws inspiration from her family, including her two children, a 16-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter, who motivate her in all her pursuits.Learn More about Mandy Parachini:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mandy-parachini Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

