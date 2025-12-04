Governor Newsom advocates for LA fire survivors in Washington, urges Trump to uphold his commitments to help LA

Despite the President’s promise made 11 months ago during his only trip to visit the Los Angeles fire recovery survivors, thousands of Californians in Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and across Los Angeles are still waiting for the federal aid needed to rebuild homes, healthcare facilities, roads, schools, and essential services. Governor Newsom continues to call on Congress and the President to deliver on the approval of the disaster supplemental appropriation. In February, Governor Newsom visited Washington and met with not only President Trump, but members on both sides of the aisle to secure this funding. Firefighters and survivors have visited since, imploring the federal government to provide them the same relief routinely provided to disaster survivors across the country. But the Trump administration has failed to advance any proposal, even as state Democrats and Republicans have stood united in backing relief for fire survivors.

Trump abandons LA fire survivors

After the Los Angeles fires, Governor Newsom and the federal government worked to complete the fastest wildfire debris clean-up in U.S. history. The partnership between the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency has been historic. But after cleanup comes rebuilding. The President appears to be declaring mission accomplished – but survivors know that recovery entails a lot more than a clear lot. It is essential that communities have resources they need as they move into the next phase of rebuilding their lives.

While Trump rage posts every evening and builds his “royal” ballroom at the White House, California continues to work to recover. The state has made significant investments to help speed up the local recovery and provide access to available resources to fire survivors, with little help from the Trump administration.

California submitted its formal request for a federal disaster supplemental appropriation of $39.68 billion in February, following fires that killed dozens, burned thousands of homes, and caused billions in damage. That figure has now been revised down to $33.9 billion. Yet still, there has been no response or help from the Trump administration.

Congress has not acted to authorize the long-term recovery aid typically granted early in the next session after disasters of this magnitude as they await a formal request from the White House.

After Hurricane Ian, after the Camp Fire, after the Maui fires, after floods in the Midwest, Congress moved quickly, Republicans and Democrats together, to help survivors rebuild. But for the people of Los Angeles, for tens of thousands of Californians who lost everything, the federal government is missing in action.

The delay has stalled rebuilding infrastructure, prolonged hardship for displaced families, and left low-income survivors and small businesses without federal support. Local governments cannot move forward on critical recovery efforts like cleanup, long-term housing, and infrastructure restoration without federal funding.

The urgent request to Congress

The economic impact of the fires will take years to quantify, but action and support from the federal government is necessary for recovery, rebuilding, and resilience.

Large-scale emergencies are not unique to California, as natural disasters have intensified and grown in number across the country. This issue transcends party lines and state boundaries. By working together, we can ensure that all Americans — whether in North Carolina, Louisiana, Florida, California, or anywhere else — receive the assistance they need when disaster strikes.

As the Los Angeles community focuses on rebuilding homes, schools, utilities and critical infrastructure while also supporting small businesses and job growth in the impacted region, they cannot do it alone: the federal government plays a critical role as a partner to the state in this long-term recovery effort. Funding in this supplemental appropriation would:

Fund the rebuilding of schools, childcare centers, homes, and vital community facilities. This helps thousands of working families, veterans who lost homes, and thousands of students displaced from their schools.

Keep small businesses open, support the economy, and maintain jobs. LA’s small businesses and family-owned enterprises are the backbone of our local and national economy. Disaster loans and grants will keep them open, preserve thousands of jobs, and spur wider economic recovery — benefiting Americans who may never set foot in Los Angeles but rely on its goods, services, and culture.

Restore damaged water systems, rebuild responder infrastructure, and improve air quality monitoring. This protects not only LA’s population but the tens of millions who travel, conduct business, and interact with the region each year.

Los Angeles’ historic recovery and rebuilding efforts

Since the first day these firestorms ignited, Governor Newsom has been on the ground leading an all-in state response and recovery.

The Governor deployed resources before the hurricane-force fires broke out – growing to over 16,000 boots on the ground at the peak of the state’s response. And in the hours that followed, Governor Newsom launched historic recovery and rebuilding efforts to help Los Angeles get back on its feet, faster.

By the numbers:

16,000 first responders and recovery personnel deployed

$2.5 billion in Small Business Administration Assistance approved.

$144.2 million in individual assistance disbursed

Over 40,000 visitors to disaster recovery centers

30 days to clear properties of hazardous waste

100% of the properties that opted-in to government run debris removal have had their homes cleared of fire debris

8 of 8 schools resumed in person instruction

9 of 9 water systems reactivated

The rebuilding efforts by the Governor include:

Cutting red tape to help rebuild Los Angeles faster and stronger

Providing tax and mortgage relief to those impacted by the fires

Fast-tracking temporary housing and protecting tenants

Safeguarding survivors from price gouging

Supporting expedited permitting for rebuilding homes

Getting kids back in the classroom

Protecting victims from real estate speculators

Helping businesses and workers get back on their feet

State streamlining and grants lead to faster reviews

In alignment with the Governor’s executive orders, local governments have created fast-tracked permitting pathways for fire rebuilds, eliminating unnecessary reviews and streamlining local processes. In addition, local agencies have used $4 million in state grant funding to increase staffing and resources, further accelerating timelines.

As a result, local agencies are processing permits with, on average, fewer than 30 days of local review time. The average time from application to permit issuance for rebuilding homes across these agencies is approximately 85 days, which includes time spent by homeowners and their design teams making revisions to bring their plans up to code.

Recent legislative progress on LA disaster recovery

During the legislative session, Governor Newsom signed a bipartisan package of bills to aid in the rebuilding and recovery efforts of Los Angeles. This legislation represents one of the most significant reforms to the state’s disaster response, incorporating lessons learned and strengthening California’s ability to respond to future disasters.

Among other things, the legislation:

Protects homeowners and tenants immediately following a disaster.

Provides property tax relief for wildfire survivors.

Helps workers recover.

Makes it easier to rebuild.

Makes insurance work better for property owners and small businesses.

Cracks down on looting and first responder impersonators in evacuation zones

Reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfire.

Additionally, Governor Newsom has signed into law legislation for Los Angeles fire survivors to receive stronger mortgage relief and to provide fair interest for disaster-affected homeowners. California will continue aiding natural disasters now and in the future, this administration will not leave any Californian behind. However, this work cannot be continued without the support of the federal government and their services.

For more information visit ca.gov/lafires.