Influential Women Recognize Katherine Bennett, Awarded Customer Leader and Midwest Regional Manager at Greif

DELAWARE, OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strengthening Teams, Elevating Customer Experiences, and Advancing Sustainable InnovationDelaware, Ohio – In an era where customer experience is paramount and sustainability is more important than ever, Katherine Hohberger Bennett stands out as a leader poised to make a significant impact in the packaging industry. With over 20 years of experience across retail, distribution, and manufacturing, Katie currently serves as the Customer Service Manager for the Midwest Region at Greif + Tri-Sure. Her dedication to delivering seamless customer experiences, optimizing logistics, and implementing innovative solutions has made her a respected figure in her field.Katie’s career is a testament to her customer-first leadership approach. Known for strengthening client relationships, reducing operational costs, and driving continuous improvement, she has earned accolades such as Greif’s #BeLegendary Customer Service Excellence Award in 2024 and Veritiv’s Customer Experience Person of the Year in 2020. These awards reflect not only her outstanding performance but also her commitment to fostering a culture of service excellence within her teams.Prior to her tenure at Greif, Katie held significant leadership roles at Veritiv Corporation, Bass Pro Shops, and Safeway. Throughout her career, she has developed a robust expertise in operations, staff development, and customer engagement. Her colleagues commend her for cultivating positive team cultures, empowering employees, and maintaining a sharp focus on key performance indicators. Katie’s leadership philosophy centers on the belief that a strong, engaged team is essential for delivering exceptional service.Beyond her professional achievements, Katie is deeply passionate about sustainability and elite customer service practices. Her experience in materials sourcing, cost management, and implementing eco-friendly practices aligns with her belief that businesses must embrace sustainable practices to meet consumer demands and regulatory compliance. “The single biggest opportunity in our field is sustainability and circularity,” says Katie. “We can do more with less, it’s all about the teamwork in finding those solutions.”Katie holds an Associate’s in Hospitality and a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Management from Ashworth College. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through certifications in Six Sigma and attending classes for a mini MBA in 2026 for International Business. Her commitment to lifelong learning is evident in her approach to personal and professional growth, and she encourages others to embrace a similar mindset. “Growth happens in moments of discomfort,” she advises. “It’s essential to keep learning, evolving, and setting new goals. Always be a lifelong student—stay curious, absorb as much as you can, and enjoy the process along the way.”Katie takes care of so much within her family, and as an active community volunteer, she understands the importance of balancing personal and professional life. She organizes initiatives to support health and social causes, demonstrating her commitment to giving back to the community. Her dedication to her family and the values instilled in her by her parents, particularly her father, Roger, who was her biggest mentor, have been guiding forces throughout her life. “Having people you can count on both personally and professionally is invaluable,” she reflects. “Losing my dad to cancer two years ago vastly changed my perspective on life; it reminded me to cherish the people we love, because everything can change in an instant.”Katie’s flexibility and adaptability have been key to her success in an ever-evolving industry. Her transition from retail to packaging, while unexpected, has allowed her to discover new strengths and connect with incredible people. “I want to laugh, work hard, and truly enjoy life,” she states. “At work, my team knows I’m a people-first leader. They’re not just coworkers to me—they’re individuals who matter. A great team feels easy: we show up for each other, push through challenges together, and take time to celebrate every win, big or small.”On a more personal note, Katie has come to recognize that peace, travel, a fulfilling career, and family are what matter most. She finds balance through exploring new places, spending time outdoors, enjoying lake life, boating, swimming, running, and giving back through a scholarship program at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, where she helps raise funds for students attending Candy School within the Food Sciences Department. She has also recently started taking dance classes and learning piano.As she approaches her milestone 40th birthday in January 2026, Katie is excited about the future. She is committed to continuing her work in customer service and sustainability, advocating for a better world through her leadership. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many, particularly young women entering the industry, as she exemplifies the power of kindness, resilience, and a commitment to lifelong learning.Learn More about Katherine Hohberger Bennett:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/katie-hohbergerbennett Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

