Hana Florist POS Launches No Hidden Fees and Free Migration to Simplify Florist POS Pricing and Onboarding

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hana Florist POS , with its transparent pricing and simple onboarding , is becoming the new standard for the floral retail industry. As a florist POS provider, the company is upgrading its approach to working with retail florists.“It feels good to make this easier for shops,” said Murali Nethi, CEO of Hana Florist POS. “Migration has been a major point of hesitation for florists for a long time. Free onboarding and actual transparency mean shops can switch without anxiety over what might pop up later on.”The upgraded pricing structure removes surprise add-ons, hidden charges, and complicated billing models that have become common in the POS space. Florists switching from older systems will now be assisted with full migration support at no additional cost. Data transfers, product imports, and setup help are included with every subscription.Hana Florist POS released this update after speaking with many flower shops frustrated with unclear pricing as they tried to grow their business. The move is meant to reduce barriers and allow florists to adopt technology that fits their real operational needs without budget confusion.The changes also aim to help shops looking for a long-term solution, one built specifically for floral workflows like delivery routing, wedding and event management, and complex product recipes.“With so much going on in a flower shop on any given day, software billing shouldn’t be another stress,” Murali added. “Florists want a system that doesn’t surprise them later. Just one honestly priced solution that helps them do the work.”Hana Florist POS invites flower shop owners using legacy or limited systems to explore the simplified subscription model now available.Check Hana Florist POS Pricing details or to request a demo, visit www.hanafloristpos.com/pricing About Hana Florist POSHana Florist POS is the leading florist-first point-of-sale system, created to help flower shops operate smarter and more profitably. With integrated order management, delivery routing, websites, and now fully transparent pricing and onboarding, Hana continues to support florists through every part of their business.For more information, visit https://www.hanafloristpos.com/

