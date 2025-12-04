KUZÁ, Cozumel’s New Theme Park Set to Become One of the Caribbean’s Most Exciting Cruise Destinations

Kuza Beach and Adventure Park's is Cozumel's biggest and newest theme park. Kuza's 1300 ft of rock free beachfront. Kuza's VIP section, where luxury meets paradise.

KUZÁ, Cozumel’s first theme park, blends luxury, culture, and adventure across 200 acres. Open to all travelers, it redefines the Caribbean experience.

Our mission is to celebrate the island’s spirit, its people, nature, and local heritage, while creating a setting where travelers can enjoy the best of adventure, culture, and luxury in one place.” — Leyla Osorio

COZUMEL, MEXICO, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past decade, cruise-line private islands have set a new benchmark for Caribbean guest experiences. From sprawling waterparks to secluded beaches, these exclusive retreats consistently rank among the highest in traveler satisfaction.Now, Global Cruises LLC, with over 17 years of expertise in the tourism industry, elevates that benchmark with the final phase of KUZÁ Beach & Adventure Park, Cozumel’s first and only integrated theme park. Spanning more than 200 acres and offering 3,200 feet of pristine, rock-free sandy beachfront, KUZÁ is designed as a mega-destination with the capacity to welcome 4,000 guests daily.More than a park, KUZÁ is a luxury all-in-one escape, blending the natural beauty of Cozumel with refined experiences across world-class waterparks, beach clubs, cultural immersion, VIP services, and jungle adventure zones. From its serene Crystal Beach Zone to the elevated exclusivity of private cabanas and signature Mexican gastronomy, KUZÁ offers both thrill and tranquility, curated with the highest level of service.Unlike private island destinations developed for the exclusive use of single-brand cruise lines, KUZÁ stands apart as a destination open to all cruise brands, travel guests, and individual travelers. This inclusivity ensures that every visitor, whether arriving by ship with any cruise line or vacationing in the Riviera Maya, can discover the essence of Cozumel in one seamless experience.“At KUZÁ, the essence of Cozumel comes alive,” said Leyla Osorio, CEO and Co-Founder. “Our mission is to celebrate the island’s spirit, its people, nature, and local heritage, while creating a setting where travelers can enjoy the best of adventure, culture, and luxury in one place. KUZÁ is where storytelling meets service, and where every moment is designed to exceed expectations.”Key Highlights of KUZÁ Beach & Adventure Park:- Scale & Capacity- Over 200 acres, more than 3,200 feet of beachfront, designed to welcome up to 4,000 guests per day.Largest waterpark complex- 22,600 ft² pool (the same as 5 NBA basketball courts), 4 slides, lazy river, children's splash zone, lounge chairs, private cabanas and a swim-up bar.- Warrior Adventure Zone- Featuring four different ecosystems, three zip-lines, one soaring up to 22 feet high, and a vertical obstacle course.Unique Culinary experience- Two signature restaurants, BBQ Food truck, Snack and Picnic outdoor restaurant, four land bars, one swim-up bar, a full mexican buffet, and authentic cocktails.- Zones for every kind of explorer- Beach, Waterpark, Adults-Only Area, VIP zone, Kids playground, Obstacle Course, Adventure Zone, and Cultural shows.Biggest investment in the area- A +$100 million USD project investment by Global Cruises. The largest investment ever made for a tourism project in Cozumel.An elevated experienceKUZÁ also offers VIP and Adults-Only Zones designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and sophistication. Guests can indulge at VIP Paradise Beach, a serene haven with personalized service and refined amenities; retreat to private cabanas at Guardian’s Lagoon; or immerse themselves in AURA, an adults-only sanctuary where signature cocktails, oceanfront elegance, and curated experiences create an atmosphere of pure indulgence.With its scale and innovation, KUZÁ strengthens Cozumel’s position as the most important in-transit cruise port in the world, welcoming over five million passengers each year. This new experience elevates the island’s reputation as the Caribbean’s most iconic port and the Best Beach Destination, as recognized by the World Travel Awards 2025.KUZÁ Park, Where the Spirit of Cozumel Lives Forever.At the heart of KUZÁ, guests will find a story inspired by the guardianship of alebrijes (mythical creatures rooted in Mexican artistry). The park is designed to embody the essence of Cozumel in a single destination. Each zone celebrates a chapter of the island’s spirit: from the rhythm of its waves and the richness of its local heritage, to the whispers of its jungle paths and the vibrancy of its people.This fusion of culture, nature, and legend transforms KUZÁ into more than a theme park; it becomes a living narrative where guests can feel the island’s past, present, and future in every experience.To learn more about KUZÁ Beach & Adventure Park and explore where the Spirit of Cozumel lives forever, please contact:Hector MartinezMarketing ManagerEmail: press@ kuzapark.com kuzapark.com

