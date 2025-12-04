“1st Chinese Culture Performances Season” presents a range of captivating programmes with Farewell My Concubine and Mulan to go on sale this Sunday

MACAU, December 4 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-organised by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Education and Youth Development Bureau and the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the “1st Chinese Culture Performances Season” is being held from November 2025 to March 2026, offering several premium performances and a series of extended activities in the community and on campus. Following the success of The Legend of the White Snake by the China National Peking Opera Company at the Macao Cultural Centre, tickets for two premium performances, Farewell My Concubine and Mulan, will be on sale from 10am on 7 December through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing.

Performances Season kicks off with Peking Opera, to promote traditional Chinese culture

Peking Opera is a profound and exquisite treasure of Chinese culture. The 1st Chinese Culture Performances Season kicked off with The Legend of the White Snake, presented by the China National Peking Opera Company at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on 28 November, giving the Macao audience a close-up experience of the unique allure of traditional Chinese opera. As a timeless classic of Chinese opera, The Legend of the White Snake vividly portrays the unwavering love and perseverance of Bai Suzhen with melodious singing style and delicate acting, leading the audience into the poetic and poignant tale.

To facilitate the preservation of Chinese culture, the ‘Peking Opera Goes to School’ extended activities were held on 25 and 26 November. The China National Peking Opera Company visited the Macau University of Science and Technology and the Zheng Guanying Public School, giving the students a lucid introduction to professional knowledge of Peking Opera, including its origin, ensemble structure, role types, costumes and make-up, among other aspects. During the activity, professional actors demonstrated the four fundamentals of ‘singing, line delivery, acting and martial arts’ and five acting techniques, and vividly showcased the unique charm of this national treasure through four classic excerpts. The activities also featured an interactive experience session conducted in a lively atmosphere, offering the students an opportunity to try Peking Opera make-up and face-painting and learn the basic techniques under the actors’ guidance. The two activities attracted the eager participation of over 600 students, successfully facilitating the understanding and promotion of Peking Opera among the younger generation.

In addition, the ‘Peking Opera-Style Hair Hoop Workshop’ will be held at the Mandarin's House from 6 to 7 December and 13 to 14 December to promote the Peking Opera culture through creative handicrafts. By making their Peking Opera-style hair hoop with chenille stems, participants can gain a personal experience of the key aesthetics of traditional Chinese opera costume design. Successful applicants are required to attend the workshops on time.

Tickets to two outstanding performances Farewell My Concubine and Mulan to go on sale on Sunday

The Performances Season will present two outstanding productions—the immersive drama Farewell My Concubine by the Beijing People’s Art Theatre, and the dance drama Mulan by the Ningbo Performance & Arts Group. Written by Nobel Prize laureate Mo Yan, the immersive drama Farewell My Concubine breaks away from conventional narrative frameworks of historical dramas and explores timeless themes such as power, survival and responsibility through multiple encounters and dialogues between Consort Yu (Yu Ji) and Empress Lü (Lü Zhi) that intertwine time and space. The dance drama Mulan is jointly directed by Zhou Liya and Han Zhen, known as the ‘twin stars of Chinese Dance’. Focusing on filial piety, loyalty, courage and love, Mulan ingeniously combines dance, martial arts, drama, and technological elements, breathing new life into classic characters. The production has received multiple awards, including the prestigious Chinese Dance ‘Lotus Award’, and has toured in many countries across the globe.

Tickets for Farewell My Concubine and Mulan will be on sale simultaneously through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, hotline and website (ticketing.enjoymacao.mo) from 10am on 7 December. A 50% discount will be offered for ticket purchases by holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, full-time Student Card, Macao Teacher Card, Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance. Moreover, outreach activities including the “Young Actors Dialogue” and workshops will be held for Farewell My Concubine. Interested residents can learn more about the details and register through the “Activity Application” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from 10am on 18 December. In case of over-registration for the workshops, participants will be selected by drawing lots.

The 1st Chinese Culture Performances Season aims to offer the Macao audience an artistic feast featuring opera, dance and music by showcasing more outstanding national stage productions. It also seeks to present the splendour of Chinese culture to the public in a new way through an array of exchange and showcase activities in schools and communities. For details of the programmes, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau website at www.icm.gov.mo.

Outreach activities for the immersive drama Farewell My Concubine