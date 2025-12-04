Caresify Home Care Addresses Growing Dementia Care Crisis With Enhanced Training and Certified Practitioner Teams

As dementia cases rise, Caresify strengthens local/global partnerships, elevates caregiver education, and expands evidence-based in-home support for families.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With dementia cases increasing nationwide, Caresify Home Care is highlighting the growing challenges faced by families caring for loved ones with cognitive impairment, including a rising number of public figures who have stepped forward to share their personal caregiving journeys. Their stories reflect a universal reality: dementia—whether it affects an aging parent or an adult in midlife—reshapes the emotional, practical, and medical landscape for millions of households.Dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and related neurocognitive disorders, manifests across age groups. Older adults face changes associated with aging, while individuals with younger-onset dementia often grapple with symptoms while still supporting families, holding jobs, or fulfilling financial responsibilities. In both situations, caregivers increasingly rely on clinically informed guidance to manage evolving needs at home.High-profile individuals from entertainment, sports, and public service have openly discussed becoming caregivers for spouses or parents experiencing dementia. Their willingness to share these experiences has broadened public awareness, reduced stigma, and emphasized that dementia does not differentiate by fame, profession, or socioeconomic status.“In response to the rising need for dementia care, we have implemented rigorous internal training across all of our care teams and initiated collaborative discussions with leading dementia-care facilities both locally and around the world to ensure we consistently deliver best-in-class services,” said Sheriff Adewale , Founder of Caresify Home Care. “Our leadership has met with internationally recognized experts to remain aligned with the most advanced global standards, and we have ensured that our staff are certified dementia practitioners. These efforts reflect our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional, evidence-based, person-centered care for every individual and family we serve.”Understanding disease progression, recognizing behavioral triggers, and learning redirection techniques allow families to respond effectively during challenging moments.“Dementia affects individuals and families in profoundly different ways, which is why our approach must be both clinically informed and deeply compassionate,” said Angel Bell , Director at Caresify Home Care. “By strengthening our alignment with local providers and community resources, while also incorporating international best practices, we ensure that our clients receive care that is comprehensive, consistent, and responsive to their unique needs. Our dementia practitioner–certified teams are trained to support not only the client, but also the caregivers who walk this journey alongside them. Together, we are building a care model that honors dignity, safety, and quality at every step.”Care needs evolve dramatically over the course of dementia. Early-stage individuals may require support with reminders, task organization, and decision-making. Those in moderate or advanced stages may need enhanced supervision, mobility assistance, behavioral management, and ongoing safety oversight. A collaborative approach—integrating caregivers, physicians, and trained care professionals—helps reduce preventable hospitalizations, maintain functional abilities, and support emotional stability.For more information, visit www.caresify.com About Caresify Home Care:Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) License # 299995064 in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs.#DementiaAwareness #CaregiverEducation #CognitiveHealth #YoungerOnsetDementia #SeniorCare #MemoryCare #FamilyCaregivers #NeurocognitiveSupport #AgingAndWellbeing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.