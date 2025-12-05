Commodity Plastics Market Size Worth $722.55 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Commodity Plastics Market Worth?

Over the past few years, there has been robust growth in the size of the commodity plastics market. It is projected to expand from $526.99 billion in 2024 to $557.92 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors contributing to growth in the historic period include fluctuations in raw material costs, changes in regulations, trade movement, the widespread use of electronic devices, and the progression of the automotive industry.

Anticipated robust expansion is expected in the commodity plastics market within the coming years. The market valuation will rise to $722.55 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Several factors driving this growth during this future period include more stringent environmental regulations, changes in consumer choices, issues relating to water scarcity, an increasing public understanding of plastic pollution and the surge of e-commerce. Noteworthy developments in the forecast period revolve around the adoption of biodegradable substitutes, emphasis on reduction in weight, digital transition in production processes, advancements in packaging design, and the emergence of 3D printing.

What Are The Factors Driving The Commodity Plastics Market?

The proliferation of plastic production is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the commodity plastics market in the future. The packaging sector is deeply involved in the conceptualization and creation of packaging goods. Commodity plastic materials, including polyethylene and polystyrene, are utilized in packaging film and foam packaging applications within this industry. For example, Plastics Europe, a plastic manufacturing group based in Belgium, reported that worldwide plastic production achieved 400.3 million tons in 2022, indicating a moderate surge from the prior year. As such, the upsurge in plastic production is propelling the progression of the commodity plastics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Commodity Plastics Market?

Major players in the Commodity Plastics include:

• China Petrochemical Corporation

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• ENI SpA

• Indian Oil Corporation Limited

• Reliance Industries Ltd.

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical International Private Limited

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• Qatar Petroleum

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Commodity Plastics Market?

Major enterprises in the commodity plastics market are channeling their efforts towards crafting innovative items such as environment-friendly plastics. These advancements aim to curtail environmental degradation while also catering to the escalating consumer preference for sustainable materials. Eco-friendly plastics are usually derived from renewable resources or biodegradable substances that are strategically designed to limit environmental damage by minimizing pollution and waste accumulation in landfills and oceans. To illustrate, LG Chem, a chemical firm based in South Korea, in March 2023, introduced Poly Ethylene Carbonate (PEC). This avant-garde eco-friendly substance is derived from carbon dioxide and was tailored in collaboration with COSMAX, another South Korean company that shares the same vision of environmental preservation, at the EcoZone. Poly Ethylene Carbonate (PEC), crafted from carbon dioxide and ethylene oxide, offers a sustainable substitute to conventional petroleum-based plastics and is predominantly used in packaging of cosmetics and food. This helps in reducing carbon emissions and bolstering environmental protection measures.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Commodity Plastics Market Share?

The commodity plastics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Poly (Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA)

2) By Plastic Type: Reusable, Recyclable

3) By End-User: Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Electronics, Textiles, Medical And Pharmaceutical, Other End Use Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Polyethylene (PE): Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

2) By Polypropylene (PP): Homopolymer Polypropylene, Copolymer Polypropylene

3) By Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC

4) By Polystyrene (PS): General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS), High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

5) By Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS): Standard ABS, Modified ABS

6) By Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): Virgin PET, Recycled PET (rPET)

7) By Poly (Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA): Extruded PMMA, Cast PMMA

What Are The Regional Trends In The Commodity Plastics Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the commodity plastics market. Its growth projection is delineated in the report which also covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

