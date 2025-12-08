Ernest Manning Jr. Founder, CEO WeKinFolk Social Media Platform

WeKinFolk Celebrates 5 Years of Culture-Driven Innovation: A Black-Owned Social Media Platform Built on Purpose, Resilience, and Community Power

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeKinFolk Celebrates 5 Years of Culture-Driven Innovation: A Black-Owned Social Media Platform Built on Purpose, Resilience, and Community PowerFounder Ernest Manning Marks Milestone With Expanded Vision, AI Innovation, and an Invitation to Strategic Partners Who Believe in Cultural Tech OwnershipWeKinFolk, the 100% Black-owned and Black-operated social media platform dedicated to cultural storytelling and safe community connection, proudly celebrates its 5-year anniversary. Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran and cybersecurity expert Ernest L. Manning Jr., WeKinFolk has grown to over 50,000 active members without venture capital — powered solely by mission, innovation, and grassroots support.Over the past five years, WeKinFolk has emerged as a digital home for Black culture, offering a safe, algorithm-free space where members can connect, communicate, and share their stories without bias or suppression.________________________________________A Five-Year Journey of Purpose and Breakthrough InnovationSince its launch, WeKinFolk has achieved a series of impactful platform milestones, including:• Platform Bucks— an internal digital rewards economy that encourages engagement and supports circulation within the community.• Truthbearer Badges — recognizing members who contribute to cultural truth, history, and uplift.• Verified for Life™ — a one-time verification model emphasizing transparency over profit.• Cultural Storyteller Badges — honoring members carrying forward oral traditions and community knowledge.• Built-in messaging, groups, video chat, blogging, and marketplace tools to create a full cultural ecosystem.WeKinFolk has thrived with zero external funding, proving that culturally-rooted tech can stand strong against algorithm-driven giants by prioritizing connection over chaos.________________________________________A Founder’s Vision Fueled by Leadership, Grit & AI InnovationFounder Ernest L Manning Jr., brings over 20 years of military and cybersecurity experience, previously supporting major government and enterprise environments. His unique leadership blends discipline, technical intelligence, and cultural loyalty.As WeKinFolk enters its next chapter, Manning is expanding the platform’s capabilities through AI-driven innovation, including:• AI-powered storytelling tools to help preserve Black history, memories, and cultural identity.• Advanced AI moderation support to improve safety without sacrificing authenticity.• Future AI features designed to empower creators, elevate digital artistry, and give users new ways to express themselves.“We didn’t build WeKinFolk to compete with Big Tech, we built it to restore connection, dignity, and ownership to our own digital spaces,” said Manning. “As we enter year five, AI is helping us scale that mission further. The future of Black culture online requires innovation, and we’re stepping boldly into that space.”________________________________________A Growing Impact: Community, Culture, and Digital KinshipIn a landscape where Black voices are often silenced or commodified, WeKinFolk stands as a safe, transparent platform rooted in truth, heritage, and love. Over the past five years, thousands of users have:• Shared personal stories that would be buried or ignored on mainstream platforms• Launched small businesses through the WeKinFolk marketplace• Built friendships, mentorships, and community support• Engaged in positive cultural celebration and educationWeKinFolk is more than a platform — it’s a living ecosystem of connection.________________________________________Looking Forward: Scaling With Purpose and Strategic PartnershipTo support its next phase of growth and technological expansion, WeKinFolk is selectively exploring strategic partnerships, investors, and supporters who align with its mission.Current growth goals include:• Scaling mobile app performance• Enhancing AI-driven cultural storytelling tools• Expanding the Platform Bucksrewards ecosystem• Growing team capacity for moderation, marketing, and creator support• Launching the Verified Cultural Storyteller Olympics™ — a national initiative highlighting cultural excellence and digital creativityWhile the platform has survived and grown through sheer resilience, Manning acknowledges that the next level requires collaboration.“We’ve done the impossible for five years with no outside funding,” he said. “But to expand our impact, connect more communities, and bring these cultural innovations to life, we’re inviting partners who believe in the future of Black-owned tech.”________________________________________About WeKinFolk WeKinFolk is a Black-owned, Black-operated social media platform committed to cultural authenticity, safe communication, and the preservation of Black stories and identity. Built by veteran founder Ernest L Manning Jr ., WeKinFolk empowers creators, businesses, and everyday people through community-centered innovation, transparency, and love.________________________________________Media ContactErnest L Manning Jr.Founder & CEO, WeKinFolkernest@wekinfolk.comlinkedin.com/in/ernest-manning-jr-founder-ceo-m-s-cybersecurity-2b944a30

