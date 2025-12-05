Golf Equipment Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Golf Equipment Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf Equipment Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the golf equipment market has been expanding at a consistent pace. Projected growth rates show an increase from $28.55 billion in 2024 to $29.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. This upward trend during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as the rising popularity of golf as a sport, the development of golf courses, shifts in demographic trends, high-profile endorsements and events, as well as tourism and travel related to golf.

Predictions for the golf equipment market size indicate a steady increase over the next few years. By 2029, it's expected to be worth $35.29 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Several factors are driving this growth, including advancements in design and material innovation, an increase in interest from younger demographics, a trend towards customization and personalization, the rise of digital platforms and e-commerce, and a growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly products. Some key trends projected for the period include the growth of direct-to-consumer sales channels, a rise in fashion and custom trends in golf apparel and accessories, an increased interest in hybrid and multi-purpose golf equipment, a shift in focus towards lightweight and portable golf gear, and the introduction of augmented reality (AR) into golf training.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Golf Equipment Market?

The growth of the golf equipment market is likely to be propelled by the rise in golf tourism and governmental assistance. To encourage economic progress, governments are putting effort into advertising golf resorts to both domestic and foreign tourists, aiming to boost foreign currency earnings via the promotion of golf tourism. This will in turn amplify the sales and requirement for golf equipment. For instance, in February 2023, the United States Golf Association (USGA), the U.S. based governing organization and national union of golf courses, clubs, and facilities, launched the US National Development Program (USNDP). This was designed as a unified approach to nurture top-notch golf skills countrywide. The program's emphasis is on discovering, educating, advancing, and financially backing talented junior players from varied backgrounds, with the intention to surmount the competitive shortfall that the US encounters in golf development when compared to other nations. It consists of a long-lasting grant project to accommodate expenses such as participation fees and coaching, with a goal of backing 1,000 junior players by 2027. Consequently, the expansion in golf tourism and governmental aid catalyzes the growth of the market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Golf Equipment Market?

Major players in the Golf Equipment include:

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

• Puma SE

• Callaway Golf Company

• Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

• Amer Sports Corporation

• Acushnet Holdings Corp.

• Titleist

• Mizuna USA Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Golf Equipment Market In The Future?

In a bid to gain an advantage in the golf equipment industry, major corporations are innovating by designing products like carbon fiber drivers. Carbon fiber, a material comprising of fine fibers largely made from carbon atoms, is noted for its lightweight and extraordinary strength. Illustratively, Topgolf Callaway Brands, an American sports equipment corporation, introduced the Paradym range in January 2023, equipped with highly advanced technology aimed at transforming performance. These drivers, known as Paradym Drivers, boast an unprecedented 360 Carbon Chassis which omits titanium from the structure, giving engineers the leeway to properly distribute weight for enhanced distance and improved forgiveness. They also feature a Triaxial Carbon crown and Forged Carbon sole, making them 44% lighter than their titanium counterparts, which subsequently improves ball speed and forgiveness. The Paradym Drivers, which house an AI-designed Jailbreak system offering stability and quicker ball speeds, utilize face cup technology for the first time in Callaway drivers to optimize energy transference to the ball. There are three models in the Paradym Drivers range — Paradym, Paradym X, and Paradym Triple Diamond—each specifically designed to meet the varying performance needs and preferences of players.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Golf Equipment Market Growth

The golf equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Golf Clubs, Golf Balls, Golf Bags And Accessories, Apparel, Footwear

2) By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Sporting Goods Chain, On-Course Shops, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User: Amateurs, Professionals

Subsegments:

1) By Golf Clubs: Drivers, Irons, Putters, Hybrids

2) By Golf Balls: Premium Golf Balls, Value Golf Balls, Practice Balls

3) By Golf Bags And Accessories: Stand Bags, Cart Bags, Travel Bags, Accessories

4) By Apparel: Golf Shirts, Golf Pants Or Shorts, Outerwear, Headwear

5) By Footwear: Golf Shoes, Sandals, Insoles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Golf Equipment Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the golf equipment market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in the future. The report on the golf equipment market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

