Non-Woven Fabrics Market Forecasted to Achieve US $29.07 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Non-Woven Fabrics Market In 2025?

In previous years, the non-woven fabrics market size has seen substantial growth. It is projected to expand from a value of $19.85 billion in 2024 to an estimated $21.55 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increasing cost-efficiency, the use of disposable hygiene items, medical and healthcare applications, consumer inclination towards non-woven goods, as well as environmental considerations.

The market size of non-woven fabrics is predicted to witness substantial growth in the coming years, with its valuation climbing to $29.07 billion by 2029, fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This predicted escalation during the forecast period is a result of heightened consciousness regarding health and hygiene, increasing demand within the automotive industry, development in the construction sector, advancements in agriculture, and a heightened focus on sustainable packaging. During the forecast timeframe, expect to see key trends such as the incorporation of antimicrobial and antiviral features, the customization of non-woven fabrics for use in automotive interiors, the surge in usage of non-woven geotextiles in infrastructure projects, the prioritization of comfort and softness for non-woven fabrics used for bedding, and increased usage within agriculture for crop protection.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Non-Woven Fabrics Market?

The growth of the non-woven fabrics market is anticipated to be propelled by the rising demand for non-woven materials in the healthcare sector. Nonwoven materials are fibers combined through bonding or intertwining processes. The introduction of inexpensive products for cost-sensitive entities has enhanced the use of these fabrics in medical scenarios, such as disposable and reusable surgical gowns, drapes, gloves, and wraps for tools. For example, in May 2024, Textile Magazine, an Indian publisher, reported that in 2022, the capacity of nonwovens in North America amounted to 5.565 million tons. This represents a net growth of 128,700 tons or a 2.4% increase from the previous year, surpassing the growth rate of 1.8% from the prior year. Consequently, the surging demand for nonwoven materials in healthcare will likely stimulate the need for nonwoven fabrics throughout the projected period.

Who Are The Key Players In The Non-Woven Fabrics Industry?

Major players in the Non-Woven Fabrics include:

• Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

• Jinsheng Huihuang (Group) Co. Ltd.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Berry Global Group Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Avintiv Inc.

• Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

• P.H. Glatfelter Company

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Non-Woven Fabrics Market?

The rise of cutting-edge technologies stands out as a notable trend in the non-woven fabrics market. Technological advancements have led to significant growth in numerous sectors of the textile industry, especially in the area of nonwoven fabrics. The adoption of these new technologies is predicted to lower production costs, thereby facilitating the commercial production of nonwoven textiles. To illustrate, in February 2024, Freudenberg, a fabric manufacturer based in Germany, introduced a series of entirely synthetic wetlaid nonwovens. These entirely synthetic wetlaid nonwovens consist of only synthetic materials, such as polyester, polyolefin, polyamide, and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). They can incorporate staple fibers up to 12 mm long and exceptionally fine microfibers as slender as 0.04 dtex. These nonwovens are specifically engineered for filtration uses and a variety of industrial applications. Their design improves performance in challenging conditions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Non-Woven Fabrics Market Report?

The non-woven fabrics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Spunbond, Wet Laid, Dry Laid, Air laid

2) By Product: Polyester, Polypropylene, Nylon

3) By End User: Industrial, Hygiene Industry, Agriculture

Subsegments:

1) By Spunbond: Polypropylene (PP) Spunbond, Polyester (PET) Spunbond, Others

2) By Wet Laid: Wood Pulp, Synthetic Fibers, Others

3) By Dry Laid: Carded, Thermal Bonded, Others

4) By Air Laid: Absorbent Products, Non-Absorbent Products, Others

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Non-Woven Fabrics Market By 2025?

In the year 2024, the Asian-Pacific region dominated the market for non-woven fabrics and is projected to witness the highest rate of growth in the coming years. The market report for non-woven fabrics includes data from several regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

