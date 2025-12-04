TACTICAL MANAGEMENT Assumes Stewardship of Historic Watch Brand Lorenz Furtwängler & Söhne · Uhrenfabrik seit 1836

ZUG, BAAR, SWITZERLAND, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical Management is pleased to announce that one of its investment vehicles has assumed stewardship of Lorenz Furtwängler & Söhne (LFS), a distinguished German watch brand founded in 1836 and recognized for its enduring contribution to horological precision.

With roots in the Black Forest, Lorenz Furtwängler & Söhne established a reputation for mechanical integrity, disciplined engineering, and the restrained elegance that defined early German watchmaking. The acquisition marks a new chapter of continuity for a house whose legacy spans nearly two centuries.

“Our commitment is not reinvention,” said a Tactical Management spokesperson. “It is the continuation and elevation of a lineage built on clarity, precision, and craftsmanship. LFS represents the kind of heritage we believe deserves long-term, responsible stewardship.”

The renewed development of Lorenz Furtwängler & Söhne will follow three guiding principles:

• Uncompromising craftsmanship rooted in traditional German watchmaking

• Strictly limited, individually numbered creations, ensuring rarity and collector relevance

• Absolute respect for the original aesthetic and spirit of the Uhrenfabrik founded in 1836

Under Tactical Management’s stewardship, Lorenz Furtwängler & Söhne will continue its legacy with renewed strength, purpose, and dignity. Further announcements regarding product lines, manufacturing, and distribution will follow in due course.

Tactical Management is an entrepreneurial investment firm focused on acquiring, optimizing, and scaling technology-driven and heritage-driven companies. With operations across multiple jurisdictions, the firm brings together strategic capital, operational excellence, and long-term vision.

