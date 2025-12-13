Ventiques Launches Holiday Savings Event Offering 20% Sitewide Discount with Code SNOW20

Holiday Saving event: 20% off Limited-Time Holiday Deal : 20% OFF Seasonal Discount Offer : 20% OFF Holiday Sale Live : 20% OFF Shop & Save 20%

Celebrate the holidays with Ventiques! Enjoy 20% off sitewide using code SNOW20 on all premium vent covers.

MINNESOTA, MN, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holiday Savings Event Offer Update:Ventiques, one of the USA's leading manufacturers of premium-quality metal and wood vents , has announced the 2025 Holiday Savings Event, running from December 2, 2025, to January 7, 2026. In the ultimate Holiday Savings event, Ventiques is providing a flat 20% discount on its entire collection, including air vents and customizable floor registers. You can redeem your discount by simply entering promo code SNOW20 at checkout.Homeowners planning for affordable winter renovations, interior designers & architects sourcing premium vents for upcoming projects, contractors handling new builds, and remodelers upgrading ventilation systems – all can leverage this sale at scale. Through the 20% sitewide discount, buyers can access its premium, state-of-the-art metal and wood vents at significantly reduced costs. The move has been taken especially for budget-conscious customers who want ultra-premium finishes. This event supports everyone from DIY enthusiasts to large-scale design professionals.This year’s event is especially significant because the 20% discount applies to all metal and wood vents, with no exclusions, including best-selling flush-mount options, decorative models, return air grilles, custom sizes, and wall/ceiling registers.You can securely purchase products online and have them shipped directly to your doorstep anywhere in the USA and Canada during the holiday season.Holiday Savings Event on World-class Vents by Ventique:The Holiday Savings Event demonstrates Ventiques' commitment to providing high-end designer air venting products & solutions built on quality manufacturing, durability, and interior enhancement.No matter which style of vent you prefer—whether it be the crisp sophistication of metal or the warm elegance of wood—every category of vent will be eligible for the discount with no exceptions to this offer. Customers experience the award-winning engineering, handcrafted finishing, and architectural-grade quality. From the durability of solid metals to the natural elegance of hardwoods like oak, maple, walnut, and cherry, the event gives consumers access to premium products to upgrade both performance and interior style.With the Increasing demand for flush-mount, low-profile, and modern floor register designs, the Holiday Savings Event reinforces Ventiques’ position as a leader in functional, comprehensive, and hyper-customized air-vent innovations. Via this promotion, Ventiques aims to motivate consumers to make improvements to their homes before the start of a new year.Where to Apply Code - The full sitewide sale detailsSNOW20 – Builders - 20% off All ProductsCustomers can take advantage of the offer on premium-quality vent registers by entering the code SNOW20 at checkout. This offer applies to those seeking minor updates in their homes, as well as homeowners seeking complete renovations of their home's interior. Homeowners are increasingly placing greater value on the quality of the air they breathe, the visual aspects of their home, and on maximizing both performance and visual beauty, which is why the Holiday Sale Event offers homeowners the opportunity to purchase premium-quality vent solutions at an affordable price.All products at Ventiques can be purchased with a 20% discount by using the promotional code SNOW20 at checkout on Ventiques.com.This promotion is valid for all product categories, including all sizes, finishes, wood species, and design styles; it covers everything we offer.Holiday Savings Event - What Homeowners, Architects, and Interior Designers Need to Know:Ventique’s Holiday Savings Event is a strategic move to support homeowners, designers, and contractors in winter renovations and New Year's upgrades. As December and January bring festive season & new year vibes, enhanced by the thrilling winters, people love to renovate & decorate their homes. This is the time people upgrade their places, and Ventique provides a full-spectrum solution needed for all types of Vents.Floor-ceiling-wall vents and registers were once considered minor details—now they play a fundamental role in modern home design, maintenance, aesthetics, and interior continuity, influencing airflow, energy performance, and overall interior continuity.The 2025 Holiday Savings Event is one of Ventiques’ most anticipated annual promotions, offering customers the opportunity to purchase luxury-grade vents at year’s best prices.What’s Included: Full Sitewide Discount Details on Premium Vents (All Types, Sizes, Floor Registers, etc.)Applicable Product Categories:This year’s promotional offer is straightforward: a flat 20% off everything in the full-spectrum catalogue. There are no exclusions. So, no matter if the customer buys powder-coated metal vents , handcrafted wooden vents, modern flush-mount systems, wall returns, or designer floor registers, all items in the entire catalogue can use the discount code.By making it very clear that all metal and wooden vents qualify for the promotional discount, Ventiques demonstrates its brand's dedication to providing customers with clarity, value, and transparency.Holiday Event Dates:The Holiday Savings Event will run for 1 month from December 2, 2025, through January 7, 2026. It will offer discounts on all Ventiques-manufactured vent products. Due to the high demand for Holiday Orders at this time of year, Ventiques generally ships orders much faster than at other times of the year. Moreover, Ventiques strongly recommends placing your holiday order early to ensure timely delivery. Ventiques offers fast shipping throughout the USA and Canada, giving consumers plenty of time to complete their winter renovations before winter.Metal Vents Engineered for Modern Homes & Inclusive Design – Including ADA-Focused Builds:-Metal Vents - Premium Quality Craftsmanship & Materials:Ventiques manufactures metal venting products that last a lifetime. All its metal vents are constructed from aluminum. Moreover, corrosion-resistant coatings, powder Coatings, and induction process grille pattern engineering enable the company to create products that deliver maximum value - optimal airflow distribution. Their ADA-conscious flush-mount and low-profile vents help create smoother, barrier-free flooring transitions ideal for accessible remodeling projects. Their metal vents are available in Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, Antique Brass & Satin Silver. Ventiques crafts each of its products to deliver superior performance, maximum value, and aesthetics by seamlessly blending modern & industrial interiors.Popular Styles for Holiday Renovation Season:The most popular venting product designs include: Flush-Mount Vents, Minimalist Low-Profile Registers, and Geometric Grille Patterns that are often used to complement Scandinavian, Modern, or Industrial design styles. These venting products have remained favorites among Kitchen and Living Room designers for their Matte Black and Brushed Nickel finishes. However, in many Luxury Residential Design applications, Designers are leaning toward Stainless Steel. It is the combination of refined versatility and durability that makes Metal Vents a significant trend for Winter Renovation projects.Wood Vent Engineering: Craftsmanship, Airflow & Interior Integration:-Handcrafted Quality and Natural Beauty:Ventiques Wood Vents were developed to bring the beauty of nature into your home with their natural materials (Wood). That is why Ventiques are among the company's top-selling items each year. Ventiques Wood Vents are crafted from the finest hardwoods, including Oak, Maple, Walnut, Hickory, and Cherry, and each is manufactured and hand-finished to blend seamlessly with the surrounding floor. In addition to their warmth, these vents feature the unique natural design of each piece and enhance both rustic and contemporary decor with a touch of sophistication.Custom Options and Design Applications:Every wood vent category, including flush-mount vents, drop-in vents, wall-return vents, and custom sizes, is eligible for the holiday discount event. Wood Ventilators are primarily most commonly found in areas where craftsmanship, texture, comfort, and warmth are priority attributes. However, they are not limited to the places mentioned previously; they can also be installed in many other rooms of the home, such as Living Rooms, Bedrooms, and Luxury Hardwood.To create great home design, always consider continuity, quality, and durability when choosing products for your home.Ventiques: Transforming Ordinary Houses Into Thoughtfully Designed, High-Performance, Well-maintained Homes:Ventiques, equipped with ADA-compliant, low-profile, and trip-resistant vents, support inclusive home design for seniors and people with disabilities. The flush-mount, metal, and wood vent products from Ventiques provide a safer, easier transition from floor to floor without creating mobility obstacles around the home. With their durable construction and accurate airflow design, Ventiques' vent collections provide users with a comfortable environment and allow for full access to their homes. Ventiques is the preferred choice by many families who place a high value on safety and inclusion.Ventique is an established brand that has developed through its commitment to innovation throughout its 10-year history in the Vent Industry. Ventique prides itself on its dedication to crafting high-quality products that will remain popular in the future. Ventique has an established network of manufacturers within the Minnesota woodworking community; therefore, their commitment is to develop premium-quality ventilation systems that will last many years. Designers, Contractors, and Architects consistently use Ventique as a single source for premium-quality manufactured products, ensuring their designs are highly durable and meet current building practices.Ventiques Product Performance Meets Modern Design Standards:Ventiques combines performance and the aesthetics of architectural-grade products into a unique product offering. You can choose a flush-mounted vent, a low-profile vent, a custom-sized linear grille, or a standard-size grille from the sale. Every Ventiques product will significantly improve airflow efficiency throughout the home. It extends the home's design language through innovative modern use of venting fixtures. Moreover, the precision-machined grilles drive smooth airflow. The sleek lines and premium finishes add a designer touch to an otherwise overlooked household feature.Architects and designers Value Ventique's Authority on Architectural Construction:The premium design marketplace is increasingly becoming a more detail-oriented value proposition, and Ventique continues to be the preeminent national supplier of high-end architectural projects. Architects specify Ventique product lines for professional use due to their reliability and extensive catalogues for custom homes, luxury renovations, and commercial spaces. At the same time, designers appreciate that Ventique products harmoniously blend form and function, ensuring that every Ventique vent delivers beauty and performance in finished spaces.This is a Great Time to Upgrade and Renovate for the Winter Months:Home renovation projects are typically at their peak in the winter months, when families have the most time to submit new home improvement proposals. Upgrading to higher-quality vent products will provide additional benefits to families in the winter months, including maximum flow from their heating system when heating rooms and better heat distribution throughout the home.In addition to the benefits listed above, there are many other great reasons to upgrade your existing vent products, including metal vent products that are built to last and excellent choices for high-traffic, moisture-laden areas such as kitchens and basement installations. Wood vent products, on the other hand, create an unbelievable transformation in the space they are placed in. Wood vent products can provide a significant visual upgrade to living spaces and bedrooms during the seasonal renovation trend, and the Ventique Holiday Savings Event offers an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the promotion by purchasing vent products at significantly discounted prices during one of the busiest home renovation seasons!With quick shipping times to all U.S. and Canadian addresses and superior customer service throughout the promotion, shopping for Ventiques products is a great experience!All customers who have a question or concern about sizing, selecting an appropriate product, and/or tracking an order can reach out to our Ventiques Customer Care Team for assistance so they can enjoy an easy shopping experience during the Holiday season.Suppose you would like to shop at Ventiques’ Holiday Savings Event. In that case, you may visit www.Ventiques.com , where they have an extensive collection of Quality Ventilation Products, including Ventilation Products by Specimen/Material, Specified Finishes, Wood Species, and Mounting Types; you can also find Ventilation Products for specific Rooms within a Home.Avail The Discount on Top-notch Quality Vent Products of all Sizes & Types Now!To avail the discount, add items to your shopping cart and apply the code "SNOW20" at checkout. The discount will be automatically applied to your shopping cart at checkout. Sizing details & charts, installation instructions, and samples are also available on the website to help you determine which vent type works best with your floor, wall, or ceiling.Recommendation for Accurate Vent Installation:Accurately measure vent openings to achieve a perfect settingReview product data specificationsSelect between flush-mount and drop-in options according to preferenceMatch the finish of the installed vent with the current design themePlace orders early when peak seasonal demand is highMessage from the Ventiques’ CEO: We describe the Holiday Savings Event as "a celebration of craftsmanship and community." We are honored every year to offer our customers a unique opportunity to add high-quality engineered Venting Products to their homes at a reasonable price. From artisan-crafted ventilation grilles to durable metal venting grilles, there is a product for every home style. Homeowners, Designers, and Builders will benefit from the exceptional airflow performance, enhanced functionality, and beautiful aesthetics of Ventiques' products. The SNOW20 Promotion is our way to show appreciation to the truly remarkable individuals who are responsible for bringing our homes back to life during the holiday season.What Customers Say About Ventiques?Case study 1: A homeowner renovated their 1950s Minneapolis property, installing new Ventiques wood vents flush with the floor. This made the hardwood flooring and Ventiques wood venting look continuous and seamless while providing improved comfort from increased heating capacity. The customer said, "The difference in how the room looked and felt was immediate.Case Study 2: Toronto, CanadaVentique, a design-focused company specializing in boutique condominium renovations, has used Ventique's matte-black metal vents throughout the project. According to the lead designer, "The quality and longevity of the product are superior, and the minimalist style creates a level of sophistication in every room." Furthermore, vent installation was expedited by a quick delivery and ease of installation.VENTIQUES - Know more about the Treasure Trove of Home Aesthetics:Ventiques is a USA-based manufacturer of high-quality wood and metal vents for floors, walls, and ceilings. The brand provides sustainable, interior designers’ choice, grade-A material-based, flush-mounted products, designer finishes, and long-lasting durability to consumers and commercial businesses across the United States & Canada. It brings in a comprehensive design philosophy that combines traditional woodworking culture and contemporary engineering. That's why we say, Ventiques crafts products that enhance both air exchange and decorative possibilities in your home. Ventiques is continually working to establish itself as a leader in the Ventilation industry by creating innovative products that exceed customer expectations in both terms of quality and satisfaction.The manufacturer and supplier of vents, offers a wide range of powder-coated aluminum vents. The flush mount vents do not bend, crack, rust, peel, or chip. These complement the look, feel, and value of your home. They are robust and used in industrial settings as well as in luxury multi-million-dollar homes. In addition to high-quality images of the vents sold at Ventiques, they also provide customers with measurement guides to help them evaluate the differences between Metal Vents and Wood Vents and confirm that the sizing fits their homes appropriately.MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATIONMedia ContactVentiques – Media RelationsMinnesota, USAEmail: Nick@ventiques.comNickVentiques – Media Relations+1 320-292-7582nick@ventiques.com

Enhance Your Flooring with Ventique Vents: A Comprehensive Overview for Retailers and Contractors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.