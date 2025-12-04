Government Enhances National Coordination Following Timor-Leste's Full Membership in ASEAN

Thu. 04 of December of 2025, 14:43h

On December 4th, 2025, the 3rd ASEAN Interministerial Coordination Meeting took place in the Grand Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Dili. The meeting aimed to strengthen national coordination following Timor-Leste's official accession to the Association of Southeast Asia (ASEAN) on October 26th, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The objectives included defining priorities, consolidating institutional structures, and establishing a timetable to ensure full national integration into the regional organisation.

At the opening of the meeting, Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão stressed the importance of directing government efforts towards the commitments made as the 11th Member State of ASEAN, emphasising the need to ensure consistency between these commitments and the country’s national development goals.

The session reviewed the progress since signing the Admission Declaration at the 47th ASEAN Summit, including the status of legal instruments and follow-up actions already initiated. Timor-Leste's participation in ASEAN activities and meetings as a full member, the necessary human resources, and the establishment of ASEAN units within various ministries and national institutions were also discussed. Participants also evaluated strategic aspects as well as logistical, administrative, and financial requirements related to national involvement in ASEAN meetings and activities.

At the close of the meeting, the commitment to continue strengthening interministerial coordination was reiterated, ensuring consistent implementation of the obligations arising from full membership.

At the Council of Ministers meeting on December 3rd, 2025, the Executive decided to authorise a financial contribution of US$400,000 to the Unit for Timor-Leste within the ASEAN Secretariat. This support aims to ensure the Unit’s continued functioning and to strengthen technical and institutional monitoring activities for the integration process into the regional organisation.

On November 11th, 2025, the National Parliament unanimously ratified the Declaration on the Accession of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to ASEAN. The session was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, and the Vice-Minister for ASEAN Affairs, Milena Maria da Costa Rangel.

On that occasion, Minister Bendito Freitas stated that the ratification of the declaration “represents a decisive, historic and indispensable step towards the full integration of Timor-Leste into ASEAN”, adding that parliamentary approval “legally fulfils one of the noblest aspirations of our people”. Recalling the Prime Minister's words, he also emphasised that this accession “not only represents the realisation of a collective dream, but also the validation of a long historical journey, marked by the courage, resilience, determination and unshakeable faith of the Timorese people”.

The Declaration signed in Kuala Lumpur on October 26th, 2025, symbolises the political and legal recognition of Timor-Leste's full integration and guarantees its participation in all mechanisms provided for in the ASEAN Charter.