Plastic Caps And Closures Market to Exceed US $71.78 Billion by 2029, with 7.9% CAGR: The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Plastic Caps And Closures Market From 2024 To 2029?

Over the past few years, there has been significant growth in the size of the plastic caps and closures market. The market is projected to escalate from $49.91 billion in 2024 to $52.92 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors contributing to the growth in this historic period include competition-induced innovation, the effects of market globalization, changing consumer preferences, and the introduction of innovative closure designs.

In the coming years, the market size for plastic caps and closures is predicted to experience significant growth, reaching $71.78 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the forecast period is largely due to factors such as increased demand for packaged products, focus on sustainability, preference for lightweight solutions, needs for customization and branding, and adaptation to consumer preferences. Key trends for the forecast period encompass competition and product differentiation, expansion of the global market, market responsiveness to consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and an increasing demand for convenience.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Plastic Caps And Closures Market?

The global demand for bottled water is a driving force behind the expansion of the plastic caps and closures market. Drinking water in plastic or glass bottles, also known as bottled water, is capped and sealed with plastic lids and closures to prevent leakage, enable easy transportation, and increase its longevity. For example, in May 2023, data from the International Bottled Water Association, a US-based trade group, indicated that Americans consumed about 46.5 gallons of bottled water per person in 2022, which translated into nearly $46 billion, a significant increase from $40.8 billion in 2021. These trends are predicted to persist in the future, fuelling the demand for plastic caps and closures.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Plastic Caps And Closures Market?

Major players in the Plastic Caps And Closures include:

• Berry Global Inc.

• Amcor plc

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• AptarGroup Inc.

• Berlin Packaging LLC

• Albea SA

• BERICAP GmbH & Co KG

• Closure Systems International Inc.

• CL Smith Company

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Plastic Caps And Closures Market?

Major participants in the plastic caps and closures market are putting their efforts into creating and introducing groundbreaking products that align with the sustainability objectives outlined by global regulatory entities. For example, in October 2023, Berry Global, an American packaging firm, debuted a novel lightweight tube closure product known as the Slimline range. This range was created to offer a contemporary design, flexibility in material choice, and a decrease in greenhouse gases emission compared to conventional caps. The closures are offered in diameters of 35mm and 50mm, with options for matte or glossy finish, and orifices of 3mm and 5mm.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Plastic Caps And Closures Market Segments

The plastic caps and closures market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Screw Caps, Dispensing Caps, Other Product Types

2) By Materials: Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Other Materials

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Food And Beverages, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Screw Caps: Metal Screw Caps, Plastic Screw Caps, Child-Resistant Screw Caps, Tamper-Evident Screw Caps

2) By Dispensing Caps: Flip-Top Caps, Pump Dispensers, Nozzle Caps, Spray Caps

3) By Other Product Types: Corks, Snap-On Caps, Spout Caps, Specialty Closures

Which Regions Are Dominating The Plastic Caps And Closures Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the top position in the Plastic Caps and Closures market. The market spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, as detailed in the report.

